Blake's big ideas backed by the board

AFTER starting as a kitchen hand, Blake Wolfe is now responsible for some out-of- the-box thinking at Yamba Bowling Club.

"I go in with some crazy ideas and the club either says yay or nay. But having had some wins so far, they are happy to run with them," he said.

Blake Wolfe admits he had no idea what was in store for him when he moved to the area with his partner "for the lifestyle" 10 years ago and started in an industry he had never worked in - hospitality.

"I got a start in the kitchen and then a couple of weeks later I helped out the guys on the greens and then for 18months I was doing greens in the morning and working in the bar at night," he said.

After working in other roles inside the club, including as a supervisor, the club CEO came to him with an offer he could not refuse.

"He saw my potential and said, 'look, if you are serious and keen to stay in the industry, why don't you look at some university degrees and we'll support you'," he said.

"Three weeks later I was enrolled at university and three and a half years after that I graduated with a Bachelor of Business and Hospitality Management."

Blake is now not the only person benefiting from that decision as his new role allows "almost free rein" to come up with new initiatives to attract people to the club - which has meant more activities for the wider community.

Events such as Eat to the Beat and Junior Ninja Warrior have proven wildly popular, giving families an avenue for activities that had not previously existed, particularly at a bowling club.

Mr Wolfe said he had not envisioned being able to influence community culture, focusing simply on putting on fun events, but some early feedback helped him realise there was more to the job than just getting people through the door.

"As a parent I had a lot of families come up and tell me that what we were doing was great for the kids in the area," he said.

"And things like Eat to the Beat and the water slide day matter because when you live in smaller communities there isn't always a great deal on.

"We may not be the Gold Coast with all the amazing facilities and things to do, but if we can provide some of that as a club we are doing well."

With more out-of-the-box ideas being fostered by the Bowlo, Yamba could become the destination for events and entertainment.