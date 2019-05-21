Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bill Shorten and Scott Morrison.
Bill Shorten and Scott Morrison. BIANCA DE MARCHI/TRACEY NEARMY
Opinion

Blame Queensland? Try walking a mile in our shoes

Matty Holdsworth
by
21st May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPINION:

QUEENSLAND has yet again become enemy number one with Australian leftists, accused of being "red necks" and "morons" after helping the LNP claim an election win.

It needs to stop.

Despite all polls pointing to a Labor clean sweep, Scott Morrison won the unlikeliest of victories on Saturday night, in a "miracle" result.

Many hit out at the Sunshine State, blasting our "right wing" stance and "outdated views".

Have any of these leftist commentators stepped foot in regional Queensland? I think not.

I have.

I've spent two years in Central Queensland, amongst townships that have battled severe drought, a devastating mining downturn and low employment numbers.

I remember driving through Blackwater for the first time, seeing the empty street front shops boarded up and vacant. It was, and remains a ghost town.

Towns like this and Rockhampton, Townsville and Mackay, need help. They need hope, they need jobs, they need Adani.

Reader poll

What are your thoughts on the response to Queensland's poll numbers in the Federal Election?

View Results

Many believe Labor's anti-Adani stance and inability to negotiate its environmental agenda saw Queensland voters lose hope which ultimately scared off seats that were once strongholds.

Rather than chastise the state for wanting security and comfort of a mega-coal mine, empathise with how tough they're currently doing.

Yes these working class Australians voted against their traditional party but what choice did they have when they felt their livelihoods were at stake?

Don't blame the state, blame the campaign.

More Stories

adani australia bill shorten coal mining election labor lnp queensland scott morrison sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Going, going, gone: Pools on chopping block at council

    premium_icon Going, going, gone: Pools on chopping block at council

    Council News Council report sounds death knell for two Clarence Valley community spaces

    This is one costly, deadly disease for dogs

    premium_icon This is one costly, deadly disease for dogs

    Pets & Animals There is one simple way to protect your pup from this scary disease

    Young gun is ready to step up for Ladies May Tournament

    premium_icon Young gun is ready to step up for Ladies May Tournament

    Golf 14-year-old up for challenge against open class

    'His conditions went untreated for the entire term'

    premium_icon 'His conditions went untreated for the entire term'

    Crime Mental health problems surfaced in jail, the court heard