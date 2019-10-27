Blanch bags six to silence Services' star centurion

SIX APPEAL: Tuc-Cop PLE's Bill Blanch was on fire during the round 2 GDSC Premier League clash against South Services, claiming six wickets at Lower Fisher Park on Saturday.

SIX APPEAL: Tuc-Cop PLE's Bill Blanch was on fire during the round 2 GDSC Premier League clash against South Services, claiming six wickets at Lower Fisher Park on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving needed to lift against South Services after a slow start against Brothers in round one and they did just that.

Taking to Lower Fisher Park in balmy conditions yesterday, Tuc-Cop captain Jaye Yardy was looking for something special from his bowlers and they delivered with confidence.

"Craig Bennett is new to the side and he got a couple of wickets early on which was the start we needed,” Yardy said.

But it was Bill Blanch who stole the show with an involvement in eight wickets for the day including two catches and six of his own.

"Bill (Blanch) got six which were mostly clean bowled. It was a nice hot day in the sun so we needed someone to lift and get some wickets otherwise we would have been there all afternoon,” he said.

South Services fought back after dropping an early wicket with in-form batsman Dylan Cleaver (100), piling on the runs for his side but Yardy was disappointed they couldn't get him out sooner.

"Cleaver's had a good start to the year but we dropped him on 0 and then again on about 45,” he said.

"That stings a bit but it could have gone either way. We had some good chances and could have got them out for 150 but then they could have got close to 300.”

Yardy (11) saw an early dismissal at the opening of the Tuc-Cop innings but he believes they have every chance at the win.

"That was a tough start, it was a questionable lbw but that's cricket. There wasn't much in the deck and the new ball deviated but I would have liked to have gone into the shed at none for,” he said.

"We'll have to see next week but if we can hold some wickets and get some runs we'll have a good shot.”

Yardy will have extra hands on deck in the return leg to help out the cause.

"We'll have Bob McKenzie and Damien Moran back which will help us at the crease,” he said.

"Matt Summers will be missing from the lineup but hopefully we can put up a decent score next week.”