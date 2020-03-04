Blanch blasts her way to the top of the senior sports crop

SPORTS AWARDS :They say some athletes get better with age, much like a fine wine, and the February Shoppingworld Senior Sportsperson of the Month winner is a prime example of that.

Hybrid Fitness trainer Kelly Blanch earned qualification to the Down Under CrossFit Championships to be held at Wollongong’s WIN Entertainment Centre in May after competing in a local competition and has a chance to progress to the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin in the US later this year.

Placing 66th out of about 10,000 challengers, the 40-year old also placed 37th in her age group earned her invitation to the big stage.

Fellow trainer and owner of Hybrid Fitness, Shaun Davison was pleased to hear Blanch getting the recognition he feels she deserves for her incredible feats.

“She deserves it,” Davison said.

“She’s just turned 40. For her to be doing this at her age and coming up against people half her age is incredible.

“We all decline as we get older but she’s probably on; y just at her peak. To achieve at this age is just remarkable. It adds a good feeling to all of us when we see one of our own achieve something like that.”

A former tennis star in Grafton, Blanch has always had the mentality for success but when she tried CrossFit for the first time back in 2014, the transformation from health enthusiast to muscular machine began.

Davison said Blanch brings just as much to those around her as she puts in to sell a sport on the rise.

“She’s a coach and an athlete so she sees both sides of that world. She’s got a great knowledge and always helps others out. She’ll always work out strategies to see what fits her clients,” he said.

“It’s definitely a growing sport that’s had really good growth the last five years. The female CrossFit world champion is an Australian.

“It lifts the profile for females and it’s one that will continue to grow around the world.”

Unlike anything before it, Davison described CrossFit as the ultimate test.

“There’s nothing like it. You could compare it to a triathlon or an ironman in the way that it’s one of those really challenging events that’s become a real goal. It’s definitely a sport centred around hard work,” he said.

“One of the great things is it’s a sports that is relatively unknown. You could be doing 5km run then you could be doing a powerlifting movement, you need to be ready or anything.

“You have to overcome and adapt very quickly. The daily training has to be broadened but it’s amazing to watch people compete in the sport.”

Blanch told The Daily Examiner last month that several world-ranked athletes from Australia and overseas would also be competing at the event, and she said she was looking forward to seeing them compete up close.