Fleur Blanch (pictured with Hotel Drive in 2017) has had another win ni Coffs Harbour yesterday. Photo: Adam Hourigan
Horses

Blanch sees pink as Dark Euro makes it two in a row

Mitchell Keenan
Geoff Newling and , sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
13th Jan 2020 2:30 PM
RACING : Dark Euro returned to Coffs Harbour to repeat his last start win and indicate a possible Country Championship campaign for his young Grafton trainer yesterday.

Fleur Blanch prepares the four-year-old son of Eurozone and loves the gelding who gave her first winner at Coffs Harbour on October 21.

After moving to Sydney and working for Gai Waterhouse for 12 years, Blanch returned to her home town with a good grounding in training horses and broke through for her first win at Coffs before Christmas.

After winning that maiden with Basanite, she spelled him and gave him a quick freshener.

Temporarily listed under the name of Daniel Want, Dark Euro won his last start in the Village Green Hotel Maiden Plate 1400m ahead of top competitors Flying Euros and Unleash The Red in October.

He was too strong for his opposition in the race 7 Pier Hotel CG & E Benchmark Handicap 1305m.

“I’m tickled pink,” Blanch said on Pink Silks Cup Day.

“We’ve been pretty confident about him the last month. “We’ve been working the house down and compared to last preparation, he’s gone to the next level.”

She gave him three weeks off and brought him back into work.

“He’s just been really pleasing, toughened up a lot. We might even look at a Country Championship,” she said.

She believes he will “get a mile, easily”.

She is also delighted with her owners who gave her the gelding.

“He had an accident in a paddock as a colt; I stuck my hand up and he’s been a delight ever since.”

Blanch has stepped up expertly in the absence of her partner, Scott Henley, who is serving a 12-month suspension after one of his horses tested positive for an illegal substance late last year.

Blanch will be eyeing races in Ballina and Port Macquarie before Grafton returns for the year on January 27.

