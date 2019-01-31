Blanch soars to breakthrough championship

BREAKTHROUGH: Grafton speedway driver Tony Blanch has the biggest win of his career, taking out the Qld AMCA State Title at Archerfield Speedway.

SPEEDWAY: After staving off a field of the country's best speedway competitors to lift the Queensland AMCA State Title, Grafton's Tony Blanch was elated and relieved.

"I have looked up a lot of times, but to sit on the top step of the podium for once is special,” he said.

Blanch led the 30-lap feature at Brisbane's Archerfield Speedway from start to finish, and despite a yellow flag with six laps to go, he had enough wherewithal to hold out Australian champion Matt Hardy.

It was just reward for the AMCA challenger who had narrowly missed out on the Australian title four days earlier when he lost his rear right shock absorber midway through the race.

Blanch had finished third in the Australian title at Toowoomba, a result he is still immensely proud of.

"Last year's Australian title I didn't even make the cut, so to go straight into a podium finish is huge,” he said.

"I was top qualifier after the first night of heats, and managed to start the feature on the front line of the grid.

"That gave me a great position, and while I had to change my driving mid-race due to the shock going, to hold on for third was a great feeling. It gave me a lot of confidence going into the Queensland titles.”

Again Blanch found himself on the front row of the grid for the state title, this time with newly crowned Hardy on his inside who he quickly pushed past on the first turn.

After losing out to Blanch at the drop of the green flag, pole-sitter Hardy couldn't quite get close enough to the leader to execute a passing move and as such, he was forced to settle for second place, with Lee McKinnell completing the podium in third.

While Blanch was impeccable on the track, only missing one end out of the 60 he had to contend with, the driver admits the hard work is done well away from the track.

"These sort of events are won or lost in the shed, what we do on the track is only a minor part of it all,” he said.

And Blanch does all of that work himself out of his mechanic shop Smith's Auto Performance in Queen St.

In fact his whole team is a family set-up with his wife running point for the operation and the guys at The Battery Barn also giving support.

Blanch is no stranger to success on the track, having won plenty of times at Hessions Auto Parts Grafton Speedway track and also finishing on the podium in previous state titles, but this was his breakthrough finish.

"We always go good, we have some good luck in the past but we have just never cracked any of the big ones. That has changed now,” he said.

"I am just trying to stay humble about it all. I usually aim for the podium but to sit on the top step is a bit surreal.

"It was also a bit of a relief to a degree. It was great.”

While the win meant a lot to Blanch and his team of supporters at his business Smiths Auto, it meant even more to one man standing in the crowd.

Blanch's father Barry, who used to drive speedway at Grafton 50 years ago, was overcome with emotion as his son powered across the finish line in Brisbane.

"He just blew them away, no one got close to him,” he said.

"It was a bloody great drive.”