Blanch takes sportsperson pole position

REVVED: Tony Blanch is the Sportsperson of the Month for his win at Queensland's AMCA state titles. Adam Hourigan

SENIOR SPORTSPERSON: Tony Blanch remembers the first time he hopped into a speedway race and feeling the adrenalin rush and concentration from the action whizzing around him.

This year he said he would remember to have fun at the same time.

The strategy has worked, as Blanch has taken out the Senior Sportsperson of the Month award for January for his efforts in winning the Queensland AMCA state title and a third placing in the national AMCA speedway.

He will compete for the main title at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards presented by Grafton Shoppingworld and The Daily Examiner later this year.

Blanch said racing on the big tracks for the main titles was a completely different experience from learning on the Grafton track, with the tight "50-cent piece” local track, as it was often called, giving local drivers an advantage.

"You really learn how to control the car and get the speed out of the corners and we have to control the car right through the corner ... we're never sideways,” he said.

"On the big tracks, like Archerfield and Toowoomba, they have two definite straights and two corners.”

Blanch said the advantage of the bigger tracks was being able to very occasionally glance up at the big screen to check out the opposition, as he did to good effect in his state title win.

"I had a real quick glance in the first few laps and noticed I had a gap on Matty (Australian No.1 Matt Hardy),” he said.

"But then we caught up with the lapped traffic and I glanced another look and it was like a procession - one, two, three, four, five, all lined up right behind and I just had to put my head down.”

With many of the cars now using the same engines, Blanch said it was all in the fine details of set-up to gain an advantage over the opposition - and then, of course, some perfect driving.

"Once I got out in front of Matt I knew I'd have to hit my spots every time,” he said.

"He's so patient it only takes one little slip and they've got you.

"And it's not like on road. Your spots can change with every lap on dirt. Sometimes you're out looking for grip and other times if you get off the worn line you're in trouble.”

Mr Blanch was humble about his achievements and said he'd copped a bit of ribbing from friends and workmates over all the attention but said he was proud of the win, with one eye on next year's Australian title in Mildura.

"This year, we had the fastest car at the nationals but one thing goes bang and that's it, that's the way it is,” he said.

"I'm just really having fun with it ... and it's paid off.”