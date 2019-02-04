Blanch's double hat-trick tears through Easts

ON FIRE: Westlawn captain Nathan Blanch was unstoppable in the early stages as his side skittled GDSC Easts for 85 at Ulmarra Showground.

ON FIRE: Westlawn captain Nathan Blanch was unstoppable in the early stages as his side skittled GDSC Easts for 85 at Ulmarra Showground. Jenna Thompson

CRICKET: A supreme spell of seam bowling from Westlawn Jacaranda Hotel captain Nathan Blanch left the GDSC Easts' top order in tatters on the opening day of their GDSC Premier League clash.

Blanch ended the first over of the innings with back-to-back wickets, before taking another two with the first two balls of his next over to complete a rare double hat-trick and leave Easts gasping for life at 5-2.

Fellow opening bowler Ben Shipman (1 for 16 off 4) had taken the third wicket in between in his first over of the match.

Watching on from a stacked slip cordon, Westlawn opening batsman and former captain Pat Vidler said it was the best spell of opening bowling he had seen.

"The wicket was reasonably soft when we went out on Saturday, but we were 50-50 about what we wanted to do,” Vidler said.

"Pidge (Nathan Blanch) opted to bowl first when he won the toss, and it was the right decision. He bowled really well; there was a couple that rattled the stumps that were just absolute peaches.

"With the new ball he was just on fire, he couldn't do anything wrong. Watching on from second slip it was just a beautiful sight.”

With their top order back in the sheds, and no runs on the board, GDSC Easts needed a saviour and it came in the form of middle order batsman Aiden Treddinick.

While he nicked his first delivery over the slips, Treddinick (36) went on to play a calm and collected knock, putting away the bad balls as he helped Easts to a total of 85.

"He batted really well given the circumstances,” Vidler said. "As Pidge began to knock up at the back end of the innings he dropped a few short and Aiden latched on to them.”

But Blanch would have the last laugh, knocking over Tim Petterson, who had battled hard earlier in the innings, to close it out and notch figures of 7-39 off 10.4 overs.

Westlawn were determined to secure first innings victory on the opening day, but it did not start well with the experienced duo of Vidler and Brad Inmon back in the sheds by the end of the first over.

But young opener Ben Shipman (19) and Luke McLachlan (24) would right the ship before veteran Ricky Bender (39*) steered the side to a commanding lead, declaring its innings at 9-147.

"We made it pretty hard for ourselves with a few silly shots,” Vidler said. "But to end up 62 in front overnight gives us a great chance to secure an outright next weekend.”

WESTLAWN V GDSC EASTS

At Ulmarra Showground

Toss: Westlawn

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

SJ John c Simpson b Blanch 1

B Knight b Blanch 0

S Connor c Grieve b Blanch 0

H Cameron c Vidler b Shipman 0

T Petterson b Blanch 7

J Martin b Blanch 0

A Tredinnich c Inmon b Munro 36

G Connor not out 13

M Cooper b Blanch 0

R Spies b Munro 19

J Castle c McLachlan b Blanch 0

Extras (b 8, lb 1, w 0, nb 0) 9

ALL-OUT for 85

Overs: 20.4

FoW: 1-1(B Knight) 2-1(S Connor) 3-2(H Cameron) 4-2(SJ John) 5-2(J Martin) 6-53(A Tredinnich) 7-55(M Cooper) 8-80(R Spies) 9-85(J Castle) 10-85(T Petterson)

Bowling: N Blanch 10.4-3-39-7(inc double hat-trick), B Shipman 4-0-16-1, E Munro 6-1-21-2

Westlawn 1st Innings

PJ Vidler run out 1

B Shipman c ? b 19 3

BJ Inmon c ? b 2

L McLachlan b ? 24

JR Grieve b ? 11

E Munro c ? b ? 15

RJ Bender not out 39

N Blanch run out 4

DC Gordon c ? b ? 19

SM Simpson c ? b ? 8

J McLaughlin not out 2

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 3, nb 0) 3

NINE wickets (dec) for 147

Overs: 34

FoW: 1-1(PJ Vidler) 2-3(BJ Inmon) 3-30(B Shipman) 4-58(L McLachlan) 5-59(JR Grieve) 6-98(E Munro) 7-102(N Blanch) 8-136(DC Gordon) 9-145(SM Simpson)

Bowling: S Connor 16-2-63-4, M Cooper 5-2-19-1, SJ John 4-0-19-1, H Cameron 4-0-16-0, B Knight 4-0-21-1, R Spies 1-0-9-0

GDSC Easts 2nd Innings

H Cameron not out 5

B Knight not out 17

Extras (b 0, lb 2, w 0, nb 0) 2

ZERO wickets for 24

Overs: 6

Bowling: N Blanch 3-1-15-0, E Munro 2-0-4-0, PJ Vidler 1-0-3-0