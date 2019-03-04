Blanch's late assault keeps finals dream alive

Tucabia bowler Billy Blanch during the CRCA Premier League cricket match between Coutts Crossing and Tucabia at Small Park, Ulmarra on Saturday, 25th February, 2017.

CRICKET: A fiery late-afternoon assault from Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving spinner Billy Blanch has kept the finals dream alive for his side.

Needing an outright result to sneak into the GDSC Premier League finals, Blanch brought them a giant leap closer with his late assault, taking three wickets for no runs.

Coutts Crossing were on target to head to stumps about 2-40 after openers Brendan Cotten (22) and Brent Rankin (12) fell in consecutive overs.

But with his back-of-the-hand off-spinners turning a mile on the Lower Fisher Park surface, Blanch would have the Coutts side at sixes and sevens heading to stumps at 5-41 chasing 177 for the lead.

Matt Summers (61) was the shining light for the Tucabia side, proving a rock at the top of the innings despite wickets tumbling at the other end of the pitch.

Summers and Tyson Blackadder (40) upped the ante in the middle overs putting on a 66-run stand for the third wicket before Ryan Cotten took three quick wickets.

Cotten (6 for 57 off 19) was Coutts' best bowler after a stifling start from Declan Ensby (1 for 6 off 9.1), with the medium-pacer picking up his first five-wicket haul.

Coutts Crossing require a further 135 runs to level the scores when play resumes.

TUC-COP EARTHMOVING V COUTTS CROSSING

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: Tucabia Copmanhurst

Umpires: Graeme Solomon, Jeff Thompson

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings

J Yardy c McKee b R Cotten 15

M Summers c McLachlan b R Cotten 61

JS Blanch b R Cotten 0

TJ Blackadder c North b B Cotten 40

BR Blanch b McLachlan 0

TR Sullivan c B Cotten b McLachlan 8

BP Lloyd lbw b R Cotten 17

JP O'Hara c Woods b Ensby 15

LC Pigg b R Cotten 0

JR Anderson b R Cotten 1

JP Bultitude not out 7

Extras (b 3, lb 5, w 0, nb 4) 12

ALL-OUT for 176

Overs: 56.1

FoW: 1-19(J Yardy) 2-19(JS Blanch) 3-85(TJ Blackadder) 4-85(BR Blanch) 5-95(TR Sullivan) 6-148(M Summers) 7-153(BP Lloyd) 8-153(LC Pigg) 9-159(JR Anderson) 10-176(JP O'Hara)

Bowling: D Ensby 9.1-7-6-1(1nb), R Cotten 19-5-57-6, H Woods 6-1-31-0(2nb), B Cotten 9-0-38-1, A McLachlan 10-2-28-2(1nb), M Elkerton 3-0-8-0

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

B Rankin c JS Blanch b Anderson 12

B Cotten c JS Blanch b Blackadder 22

B North c Sullivan b BR Blanch 1

M Elkerton b BR Blanch 1

H Woods not out 0

A McLachlan b BR Blanch 0

Extras (b 0, lb 5, w 0, nb 0) 5

FIVE wickets for 41

Overs: 14.3

FoW: 1-36(B Cotten) 2-36(B Rankin) 3-40(B North) 4-41(M Elkerton) 5-41(A McLachlan)

Bowling: TJ Blackadder 6-0-23-1, JR Anderson 7-4-13-1, BR Blanch 1.3-1-0-3