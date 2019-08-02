Blast from the past ahead of Ghosts grand final qualifier

FLASHBACK: The Grafton Ghosts Football Club first grade team from 1963 that claimed the minor premiership that year.

FLASHBACK: The Grafton Ghosts Football Club first grade team from 1963 that claimed the minor premiership that year. Contributed

RUGBY LEAGUE: With the 2019 Grafton Ghosts looking to earn their spot in the Group 2 first grade grand final this weekend against the Coffs Harbour Comets, they will be hoping to go one better than their 1963 first grade team in their inaugural season.

Opening up the vault for a 56 year flashback, Kevin Spicer sent in this classic photo of the 1963 Ghosts, the product of an amalgamation by the Grafton All Blacks and United.

In their first year as the Ghosts, the first grade side finished the season as minor premiers, earning the right to host the grand final that year.

As they have proven to be over the past few seasons, the powerhouse Coffs Harbour club were the Ghosts rivals for the 1963 grand final day, and Coffs Harbour took out the title with a 9-7 win.

The Ghosts reserve grade team also made the grand final, where they suffered a 16-9 loss at the hands of Lower Clarence.

The first grade photo is packed with Ghosts famous faces and names, including the club's first official 'legend', Max Lollback and innaugural president and life member Boyd Nattrass.

Spicer said he was at the Wooli Bowling Club with Kevin O'Connor, who was a member of the 1963 Ghosts first grade team.

"I have known Kevin O'Conner for many years, Kevin as far as I know lives in Wooli as I see him when we visit Wooli Bowling Club,” Spicer said.

"We were talking about the old days when he produced the photo, I asked him I could make a copy of it and he agreed.”

Spicer also had fond memories of fellow players Sparra Pligrim, Lollback and Alan Cannon, as well as Nattrass.

"I knew Sparra as his wife was a nurse and worked with my wife Julie and that is how we met more than 40 years ago,” Spicer said.

"Max Lollback, I met him when I was a young man as we both drank a few schooners together at the Grafton Services Club.

"Boyd Nattrass was the manager of the Graton Swimming Pool when I was in swimming club as a teenager almost 50 years ago.

"I met Alan Cannon about 12 years ago at Wooli. Alan was the publican at the Grafton Hotel and has since moved to Corindi.”