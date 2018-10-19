Blast from the past; Mental as Anything in Maclean

Mental as Anything will be playing at Maclean Bowling Club this Saturday.

THEY have outlasted the death of vinyl, witnessed the rise of the Internet, 80s big hair and now Mental as Anything are coming to Maclean Bowling Club with support act Danny Doon this Saturday.

The Mentals over the years have amassed a cult following and have sold more than two million records world-wide.

This household name has had Top 10 hits in North America, Europe and Australia, have staged three critically acclaimed art exhibitions and were even courted by Paul Keating.

The story of Mental As Anything follows a tale of a pop band which drew influence and homage from the late king Elvis Presley.

The Mentals wore their influences on their sleeve - a bit of country, some blues, some 60s pop gems by the likes of the Monkees.

Back in August 1977, Mental As Anything debuted their line-up of Martin Plaza (guitar, voice), Reg Mombassa (guitar, voice), Peter O'Doherty (bass, voice), Greedy Smith (keyboards, harmonica, voice) and David "Bird” Twohill, previously known as Wayne "C-Bird” Delisle (drums).

Mental As Anything started off as students at East Sydney Technical College who put a band together to play blues, 60s pop, rockabilly, country and increasingly their own original compositions to fill in time at art school in Sydney Australia in the mid 1970s.

While the Mentals were not punk rockers, they shared a love of simple, rock and roll.

In part of the Sydney University Architecture faculty, the band belted out 60s and 70s favourites for charities and parties, where they attracted a new independent label Regular Records.

Regular Records who in late 1978 sold out 1300 copies in a fortnight of the three-track vinyl Mental As Anything Plays At Your Party with one track: The Nips Are Getting Bigger on everyone's radio during Christmas.

In 1979 the song became the band's first nationwide hit on Festival Records.

The LP Get Wet was released and what follows is a solid stream of hits through the 1980s and into the 1990s: Come Around, Just Like Romeo and Juliet, Too Many Times, If You Leave Me Can I Come Too?, Spirit Got Lost, I Didn't Mean To Be Mean, Working For The Man, Live It Up, You're So Strong, Date With Destiny, Let's Go To Paradise, He's Just No Good For You, The World Seems Difficult, Rock'n'Roll Music and Mr Natural all featured in the Australian Top 30 countdown.

Catch Mental as Anything in the flesh from 8pm at the Maclean Bowling Club. Tickets essential, purchase at www.trybooking.com/book/sessions?eid=401853