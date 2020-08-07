Blazes light the night sky

National Parks and Wildlife Service hazard reduction burn at Garby Nature Reserve on the western side of Arrawarra Road at Mullaway. Photo by Judd Findlay

National Parks and Wildlife Service hazard reduction burn at Garby Nature Reserve on the western side of Arrawarra Road at Mullaway. Photo by Judd Findlay

A number of burns in the Coffs-Clarence region have been turning heads - and reducing bushfire hazards in the lead up to summer.

The large hazard reduction burns have been carried out in conservation areas by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) in collaboration with the Rural Fire Service (RFS) and NSW Forestry Corporation.

NPWS hazard reduction program for 2020 is focused on essential burns in areas close to neighbours and important assets and to protect significant areas of habitat to ensure ongoing recovery of wildlife that was impacted by the summer bushfires.

On Thursday a 20-hectare hazard reduction burn was conducted in the Garby Nature Reserve on the western side of Arrawarra Road at Mullaway. Judd Findlay shared these impressive images captured with his drone.

It will help protect properties in Mullaway from potential wildfire while also maintaining the biodiversity of the fire resilient coastal vegetation.

There are plans for another hazard reduction burn on an adjacent block to the south in 2021.

The NPWS has also been active in the Clarence region undertaking a hazard reduction burn in the Kooyong State Conservation Area on Wednesday.

The 317 hectare burn was carried out in the conservation area northwest of Yamba.

The low-intensity burn, conducted in collaboration with NSW Forestry Corporation, aims to reduce fuel loads on the western side of Kooyong Ridge in order to minimise bushfire risk to private properties adjacent to the conservation area.

A National Parks and Wildlife Service hazard reduction burn at the Kooyong State Conservation Area lights up the night sky. Photo by Jenna Thompson

All burns across NSW will continue to be co-ordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) to ensure the impact on the community, including from smoke, are assessed at a regional level.

Details on specific burns are available in advance on the Rural Fire Service

website and on NPWS Alerts website.

All hazard reduction burns over 50 hectares will be assessed by the NSW RFS in conjunction with NSW Health as required to ensure smoke impacts are minimised.

For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit NSW Health or the Asthma Foundation.