Blazing ahead on open days

ON FIRE: Retained firefighter Will Boyd with son Matthew, 4, get into the smoke and hoses before the Grafton Fire and Rescue Open Day this weekend. Adam Hourigan

WHEN he grows up, four-year-old Matthew Boyd wants to be a firefighter just like his dad Will.

Until then, Will said you can't keep him off the hoses at the annual Fire and Rescue Open Day that will be held across the valley this weekend.

From 10am-2pm, the Grafton station will run hose demonstrations where the little ones get a turn. They will also run smoke alarm and fire extinguisher and rescue situations, safety talks, and, of course, the kids will get a chance to ride in the fire truck. For more information visit the NSW Fire and Rescue webpage or Facebook.