Entertainment

Bleach Festival reveals major change to 2020 event

by Luke Mortimer
7th Aug 2019 12:37 PM
BLEACH Festival has been pushed back four months in a surprise change to the popular event.

Organisers have revealed the annual arts and cultural festival will be moved to line up with the launch of the city's new events entity.

Bleach, which is usually held in April, will be pushed back to August in 2020 - one month after Major Events Gold Coast springs into action in July.

It follows Bleach's "most successful festival to date", according to organisers.

Bleach Festival at Burleigh Heads in 2019. Picture: Scott Belzner
Bleach Festival at Burleigh Heads in 2019. Picture: Scott Belzner

Bleached Arts CEO and artistic director Rosie Dennis said the new date would mean an even better event for visitors.

"We live in one of the best climates in the world and we look forward to showcasing an exciting program of live performance for the first time pre-spring," she said.

"The timing allows for an opportunity to align a portion of programming with other festivals nationally, giving the ability to grow opportunities for touring artists and international companies a stop on the Gold Coast."

Ms Dennis said the festival will "put the spotlight on local talent with citywide programming, which sits perfectly with Major Events Gold Coast's 'whole-of-city' approach".

"Bleached Arts is looking forward to the opportunities this will open for local artists

and creatives," she said.

"I'm excited to work with and see what this enthusiastic group of professionals will bring to

major events on the Gold Coast and look forward to watching the Gold Coast flourish with

this cohesive approach to leadership.

Verdi's Requiem, part of Bleach Festival 2019. Picture: Artwork Agency.
Verdi's Requiem, part of Bleach Festival 2019. Picture: Artwork Agency.

"I'm impressed by the city's vibrancy, passion and commitment to growth, particularly its'

commitment to the arts."

Ms Dennis said she was looking forward to revealing more of the festival's 2020 program in coming months.

Bleach has attracted more than 470,000 people since the festival's inaugural year in 2012, according to Bleached Arts.

