BLEEDING BLUE: Ed's picks for NSW Origin Game I

Blake Ferguson has been named in The Daily Examiner editor and dyed in the wool Blues supporter Bill North's NSW team for State of Origin Game One. Photo: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Blake Ferguson has been named in The Daily Examiner editor and dyed in the wool Blues supporter Bill North's NSW team for State of Origin Game One. Photo: AAP Image/Dave Hunt DAVE HUNT

STATE OF ORIGIN: Picking the NSW team purely on form wouldn't be a bad idea, particularly given both sides will be somewhat starting with a clean slate with the Blues perpetual merry-go-round set to be joined by a rare changing of the guard in key positions for the Maroons.

If this is the case, obviously the team must have an inflitration of Dragons players, from which only two were in Game 3 last year, and of those, Dugan, is now at the Sharks. My team has three Dragons forwards, while Cameron McInnes and Euan Aitken and Cameron McInnes can count themselves unlucky, and Ben Hunt would be a sensible No.9 options for the enemy.

From that NSW team in Game 3 only James Tedesco, Blake Ferguson, James Maloney, Tyson Frizell, David Klemmer and Jake Trbojevic have the numbers to solidly back up their reinstatement claims.

Brett Morris' numbers clearly don't stack up against a raft of rising stars while Aaron Woods has lacked the impact of his rivals for the front row slots.

Meanwhile Josh Dugan, Mitchell Pearce and Jack Bird will all be unavailable due to injury, and clouds hang over Nathan Peats, Wade Graham and Jarryd Hayne. We also shouldn't backflip on Andrew Fifita's Tongan allegiance - don't pick him or Queensland will find a way to play Jason Taumalolo, and that would be bad news.

So if I was the selector, this is how NSW would shape up for Origin I at the MCG on June 6:

1. James Tedesco (Roosters)

2. Josh Addo-Carr* (Storm)

3. Latrell Mitchell* (Roosters)

4. Blake Ferguson (Roosters)

5. Tom Trbojevic* (Sea Eagles)

6. James Maloney (Panthers)

7. Nathan Cleary* (Panthers)

8. Paul Vaughan* (Dragons)

9. Damien Cook* (Rabbitohs)

10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard* (Panthers)

11. Boyd Cordner (c) (Roosters)

12. Tyson Frizell (Dragons)

13. Jake Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)

14. Tyrone Peachey* (Panthers)

15. Jack De Belin* (Dragons)

16. Josh Jackson (Bulldogs)

17. David Klemmer (Bulldogs)

Unlucky to miss out: James Roberts (Broncos), Euan Aitken (Dragons), Adam Reynolds (Rabbitohs), Cameron McInnes (Dragons), Wade Graham (Sharks), Angus Crichton (Rabbitohs) and Aaron Woods (Bulldogs).

Want to have your say about my selections, or better yet compare with your team? Leave a comment below or jump onto The Daily Examiner's Facebook page and comment on the post.

* Nine debutants!