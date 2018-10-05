Blessing all of the Lord's creatures at a special service

COMPASSION: St Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and the environment.

ANIMAL lovers can bring their pets closer to God this Sunday as part of the celebration of the Feast of St Francis of Assisi.

The Anglican diocese invites people to join it at Christ Church Cathedral from 9am to celebrate St Francis with a special liturgy that celebrates the diversity and beauty of nature.

The Dean of the Cathedral, Rev Greg Jenks said parishioners are welcome to bring their companion animals to the Cathedral to worship with them, or simply to join the congregation around 10am for the blessing of the animals during the final 15 minutes of the service.

He said animals refer to all the living creatures people bring to worship, whether they were animals, such as cats and dogs, or birds, reptiles and fish, domesticated or wild.

"Where people are not able to bring an animal, they may wish to bring a picture of an animal they love or an endangered species in the wild,” Rev Jenks said.

The church requires all animals to be on a lead or in a secure pen for the safety of other animals.