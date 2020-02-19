BLINDED BY THE LIGHTS: Enough of Yamba roundabout saga

The front page of The Daily Examiner on Thursday, 20th February 2020 depicts the ongoing saga surrounding a proposal for what would be Yamba's first set of traffic lights at the intersection of Treelands Drive and Yamba Road.

DARE I say it, will common sense eventually prevail?

Trust me, a humble set of traffic lights 4km from the beach is NOT going to kill Yamba's charm and amenity.

Yes, it will drastically improve traffic flow at a chronic hotspot.

Grafton already claimed the unglamorous gong of owning Clarence Valley's first set two months ago (without negative kickback, I might add), so why not just get on with the cheaper, practical, more effective solution?

My wife and I run a market stall on weekends including at the monthly Yamba Community Markets. On our return inland we routinely pop down Treelands Dr for a bite. With trailer in tow, even on a Sunday afternoon, I always dread that right hand turn back onto Yamba Rd.

But, of course, what would I know? As a non-Yamba resident how dare I shoot my mouth off about issues I obviously know nothing about... again.

I have to credit Cr Ellem for sticking to his guns on this issue. Backflipping is all too prevalent in government and a free ticket to distrust.

He said the Yamba community views traffic lights as "overkill" in the "laid-back, seaside town".

However, the reality is, as much as some in the vocal minority like to view Yamba as their own private paradisical retreat, it is not Angourie or Minnie Water. It is a major service centre with a growing population.

I'm no traffic lights advocate. I remember going stir crazy on daily trips to university along the length of Newcastle Rd. But it's a small price to pay to improve safety and pedestrian access to the shopping precinct.

The list of issues surrounding relocation of existing infrastructure alone should be enough to sway away from the roundabout.

'ACCESS YAMBA' DEBATE BUILDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Here are some of the comments on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page this week in response to Clarence Valley Council recommendations to put traffic lights back on the agenda:

Stuart Collingburn: No one is ever going to see eye to eye on this. If a roundabout goes in the Yamba purists will be happy, if traffic lights go in the percipient locals will be happy. Whatever happens CVC need to make a decision and stick to it ... at least we will have something better than we have now.

Graeme East: What we are seeing is either a) inability of CVC to effectively do cost estimates, planning and delivery of projects to a budget; or b) a grim determination on the part of a few to get their way and have lights regardless of the views of the community because it serves a particular interest.

Susan Puddifer: Roundabouts are a short term fix. Put one in and 5 years from now, with more expense, lights will have to go in.

Leigh Robertson: Traffic lights interrupt traffic. Roundabouts regulate it. Give me a roundabout any day.

Nathan Cave: Lights. Lived there for only a year but it took me 5min to take a right onto Yamba Rd from Coles this morning. Wasn't even peak hour. Needs to be regulated with most people shopping there, it's just common sense.

Melissa Ann Bamback: I reckon lights would be better.