Blinkers come off for Mustaknown's big race

MAIDEN HCP: The blinkers will come off today as Mustaknown is saddled up for the longest race of his career so far.

Entering the powerful gelding in today's National Jockey's Trust Maiden Handicap, over 1709m, was a no-brainer for trainer Danielle Cunningham, who has been building him up for this day.

"We're still learning his pattern of racing because at the start of his prep he came out in 1100m and had a heap of speed, but we've always known he's been better over distance,” she said.

"His last start he got a little bit keen in the early stages of the race, so we've taken the blinkers back off and are hoping he benefits from that.

"I think where he'd look to be, and be comfortable, is sitting on the pace in the first couple.”

Then, hopefully, he breaks away at the end.

The five-year-old gelding has shown he has what it takes to get the job done, despite having only five starts to his name.

Of those starts, he has a secured a second and third place, but is still looking to crack his maiden win.

Grafton horse Mustaknown and trainer Danielle Cunningham. Clair Morton

"He had a little injury before I got him and had nine months off in the paddock, so he really had a year off due to injury,” Cunningham said.

"He's been very consistent with me and he's a lovely horse - nice, big and strong.”

His last race was at the Coffs Cup Carnival, where he found the front of the pack to come fourth over 1300m.

"In the last race he did over-race a bit, which can prevent you from getting to the line at the end,” Cunningham said.

"He's always been in races that are hard to win really.

But he tries and that's the main thing for me.”

For today's race, he has drawn barrier three and will be ushered to the line by local jockey Matthew Paget, who knows him well.

"I just always hope they do the best they can,” Cunningham said.