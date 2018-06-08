BLINKERS OFF: Frustrating filly finally breaks through

RACING: Lismore on Saturday was the preferred option for Grafton trainers with a number of stables being strongly represented.

There is no doubt that the Ally Ryan camp breathed a huge sigh of relief when the ultra consistent That's Madness finally broke through in the Maiden over 1300m.

That's Madness had been placed at five of its eight runs this preparation but had not been able to break through for that elusive win.

Ridden by Ben Looker the filly had settled well back in the field which can be tricky at Lismore but once heads were turned for home Looker was in the box seat, however with plenty happening forward of him that is exactly where he stayed for some distance in the straight, all boxed up.

Once in the clear That's Madness sprinted quickly to the post to score a very impressive win.

Grafton trainers finished the afternoon in style when the Greg Howells prepared Teo Torriate just lasted to score in the Benchmark 55 Handicap over 1300m.

Ridden by in-form apprentice Leah Kilner, the mare settled well back in the field and came with a long run to dash to the lead with about 50 metres to run.

Running on empty close to the line the mare found plenty to just last in a busy finish that had many guessing as to which runner would get the decision.

The win was the fifth overall for the mare and her second in this season as she aims up for a big July carnival.

Blinkers Off is a column written by a Grafton Racing insider for the Daily Examiner which focusses on local trainers and local jockeys around the State.