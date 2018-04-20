BLINKERS OFF: Local trainers come to the fore

RACING: Local trainers were again to the fore at the Grafton meeting on Monday with four of the eight races going to Grafton trained horses.

Leading trainer John Shelton saluted with a winning double. First leg being the consistent filly Invincible Tammy in the F&M Maiden 1106m.

Ridden by Leah Kilner the filly as expected came out running and went straight to the top. It was clear by the time the field had reached the home turn it was race over when Invincible Tammy kicked and put a gap between her and the rest of her pursuers.

Once the post was reached Invincible Tammy held an almost six-length advantage. It was the first win for the filly which had been placed at five of her previous starts.

Winner number two for Shelton could not have been more opposite. Resuming from a spell in the Open 1006m Belflyer went straight back to last and was still a clear last as the field turned for home.

Once in the straight, claiming apprentice Lexie McPherson came straight to the outside and Belflyer lived right up to his name storming down the outside of the track to win running away.

Belflyer has now won six races this season since joining the Shelton yard and judging by his win yesterday there could be more in store.

Dwayne Schmidt was at his wits end when Wasm only got to the home turn at his second run for the stable before he dropped out and ran last. However a quick review of the run simply showed when a horse does not relax they cannot finish off.

As a result two gear changes were applied - pacifiers and a norton bit - and they seem to have turned Wasm around. At his first run in the new gear, Wasm finished strongly when a close up third. Then in the Maiden 1106m at Grafton yesterday he sat just off the pace before Jason Taylor eased into the clear. Wasm dashed away looking set for an easy victory however near the line was challenged late but found enough to hold on and win.

Danielle Campbell made a late decision to enter Central Witness for the BM 66 1410m at Grafton and it proved to be a master stroke not without some hiccups along the way.

Once the fields were released, Central Witness was an emergency and needed a scratching to gain a start. Then approaching the first turn Central Witness was in trouble when checked by another runner. After the early check Matthew Bennett balanced the gelding and travelled just off the pace before shifting into the clear on the point of the home turn. It took most of the long Grafton straight for Central Witness to wear down the leader but in the end made it two wins on the bounce from three starts this preparation.