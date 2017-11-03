BLINKERS ON: Six out of eight prizes to local gallopers

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Grafton trainer John Shelton has started the season in red hot form including two wins earlier this week.

IF YOU thought the wet track played into the hands of Grafton-based trainers at the last CRJC meeting then a dry track was even more advantage on Tuesday when six of the eight races went to locally prepared gallopers.

Add to that David Kelly, who still operates on his Queensland licence, and it was a day to remember.

Winner one was Terry Commerford when Silver Swiss showed a clean pair of heels in the F&M Maiden (1106m) to win at only her third start.

Ridden by Jason Taylor, the filly showed her liking for the new blinkers when she was able to hold her spot in the field from her inside gate.

Taylor then worked his way into the open early in the straight and once balanced up, Silver Swiss hit the line strongly to score a solid win in fast time.

The filly was an astute purchase by Commerford who found her for sale on an auction site after she had run last in a Sunshine Coast trial in April.

Terry was able to convince a syndicate that despite her last in a trial he could see plenty of upside in the filly, it is fair to say there are no doubters now.

Winner two and three came from the in-form Shelton yard which would almost win with "Radish” at the moment.

The first to win was Prince Albert which made it two wins from his last four starts in the BM 60 (1710m).

In what was a gem of a ride by Luke Rolls to find the fence from gate 10 before the field had reached the 1400m mark.

Once in the vanguard Rolls was able to bide his time and found himself in clear air as heads were turned for home.

In the finish it was a ride that deserved victory and got it.

Shelton was soon celebrating again when Miss Artorius broke through in the Class 1 (1710m).

Ridden by Matt Paget, the mare was having her third run for the yard and went into the race with an undeniable chance on the back of two solid fourths in Maidens and with a big weight drop of 3kg.

Paget did a good job in the big field to settle sixth just off the pace and by the time the field reached the home turn Miss Artorius was travelling like a winner.

Nevertheless it took every inch of the long Grafton straight before the mare got the upper hand to win in a close go.

Dannielle Cunningham was the next to the winners room when Defence Witness scored a first up win in the Class 2 (1410m).

Ridden By Carla Dougherty the gelding went to the top from its outside gate before Dougherty dropped anchor to steady the ship and run the race at a steady tempo.

It proved to be a winning move with runners back in the field unable to make ground over the final 600m.

Even with this advantage Defence Witness looked in trouble at the 200m but found plenty to score a narrow win.

Morgan Butler has had a good opinion of Doctor Zed and decided that following his strong win at Port Macquarie the gelding would have enough skill to win further up the grade.

Butler elected to scratch from the Class 1 at the previous meeting to take on the stronger Benchmark 55 (1206m) on Tuesday.

Ridden by Raymond Spokes many thought he would race back in the field however that was not the case with the gelding coming out of the gates running and going straight to the lead.

Once in control it was race over with the Doctor leading throughout to score a very impressive win.

The final Grafton winner saw Julie Hodder combining with daughter Belinda aboard La Dolce Vita to win the Jacca Prelude (1106m).

The mare had not been able to ring up up number one in over two years before joining the Hodder yard.

In just three previous starts for Hodder the mare had filled the minor placings on two occasions however many thought Hodder had gone the wrong way electing to start in the Jacca Prelude instead of the easier class three event earlier in the day.

They say "she who laughs last laughs longest” and Hodder was chuckling well into the night with La Dolce Vita never in danger of defeat after going straight to the top.