Block site shut down over illegal act

Harry and Tash's tradies were forced to tools down and head home on Monday's episode of The Block after their site was deemed a safety threat by foreman Keith.

Keith and Harry have been butting heads over several recent episodes, with Keith previously telling the contestant off for blocking part of the construction site without permission, resulting in Harry threatening to leave the show.

This time, Keith was seen again growing fed up with Harry's propensity to bend the rules, particularly incensed by one "illegal" act on his and daughter Tash's building site.

He eventually shut down the site and sent the father and daughter's construction workers home.

Harry was at the centre of yet another building site drama in Monday’s episode of The Block. Picture: Channel 9

Noticing the site was using internal power points to supply electricity to power tools, Keith took Harry aside to explain that the dangerous move was actually illegal.

"On a building site, it's illegal to operate power tools off internal power points," Keith said, with host Scott Cam further explaining that a home's internal power points can't be certified as compliant until the end of the build.

"On a building site, there are many rules, and you've got to follow them … there's reasons for it; it's very dangerous," Keith told Harry, who insisted he was unaware of the rule.

"Electricity can kill someone," Keith added, explaining: "The power board has an isolation switch, so if there's any faulty leads or water gets in, it just switches off automatically. At the moment that's not happening in your house."

IT manager Harry, 57, who has earned the nickname 'Dirty Harry' for his rule-breaking ways, took the strict talking-to on the chin, later telling producers: "Out of all the contestants I'm the only one who's not in construction. When you are project managing a block build, you are reliant on your trades understanding what their responsibilities are … the expectation is you know what's compliant."

It comes after the duo won Sunday's room reveal with a score of 28.5.

RELATED: Block stars sensationally slam Shaynna

Harry insisted he was not aware of the internal powerpoint rule. Picture: Channel 9

Unfortunately for the team, Keith's rampage didn't end there, with the foreman's patience well and truly tested by the end of his site visit.

After ordering the construction workers to take a break, he took a look around the building site - noticing several exposed wires covered with flimsy pieces of cardboard.

"The problem is though, someone's getting killed … that's the issue. It's not good enough," he told Harry, shaking his head.

"At the end of the day, we've gotta build safely. It's not happening. Pack your boys up and they can come back tomorrow," he said, tersely dismissing the workers.

"Out you go, out. Get out," he yelled at the them.

Keith was not happy with the state of Harry and Tash’s building site. Picture: Channel 9

It's certainly not the first time Keith and Harry have clashed this season.

In an earlier episode, Keith had accused Harry and daughter Tash's plumber of "butchering" the storm water system under their house.

Keith told Harry he would be charged around $2000 for the repairs - but Harry's plumber insisted the work was done correctly and with proper consultation.

Keith wouldn't budge: In a follow-up phone call he said the works would need to be repaired, "and we're going to give you a bill of at least $2000".

Returning to site, Harry and Keith had a face-to-face disagreement - with Harry finishing the conversation feeling "very angry".

The following day when confronted by foreman Dan, Harry threatened to storm off and leave the show altogether.

"Well then I'm going to walk off The Block. I'm not delivering a room if I have to pull everything off," Harry said, swearing as he fled the cameras.

"Just leave me alone. Just f***ing leave me alone, I've had enough," he continued as he stormed off site.

The Block continues 7.30pm Tuesday on Nine.

Originally published as Block site shut down over illegal act