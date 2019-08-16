BLOCKBUSTER BATTLE: Ghosts prepare for huge grand final bout

PASSING OF THE TORCH: As Vincent Williams plays his first grand final with the Grafton Ghosts, club veteran Ben McLennan will play his last tomorrow.

FIRST GRADE: The Grafton Ghosts will take a mixture of experience and youth to the Geoff King Motors Sports Grounds for a huge grand final against the Coffs Harbour Comets tomorrow.

Grafton have had a far-from-perfect season with some early slip-ups putting the Comets in the driver's seat to claim the minor premiership but the Ghosts are hungry to make up for their mistakes.

Veteran forward Ben McLennan announced last weekend that tomorrow's grand final would be his last for the club but as he makes his final bow he commented on the bright future ahead.

"We have an awesome bunch of young guys coming through. You need the energy and that cockiness in the game because that's what sparks us old blokes up,” McLennan said.

"It's always a good thing for the club, you've got to have young fellas coming through because there comes a time when guys like me have to pull the pin.”

The 30-year old lock commented on the similarities he sees in some up and comers.

"I've changed a lot since I was that age, I was young and cocky but I've matured now. I look at guys like Daniel (Lavender) coming through now and that's what I was like, young and full of energy, getting stuck in,” he said.

Another youngster who has had a huge impact on the Ghosts this year is Vincent Williams after his debut at halfback part way through the season.

"I'm really excited and grateful that I've got the chance to play in a senior grand final. It will be the biggest game of my career so far,” Williams said.

"I never thought I'd come into the side and have the debut that I did.”

Williams is relishing the chance to play with a team full of experience but has enjoyed the journey with his fellow juniors.

"The boys have all been there before and they've played together for a long time, which is pretty daunting, but coming into it with Cooper (Woods) and Lavender, who I've played junior footy with, is going to be pretty magical,” he said.

While the Ghosts have lost their past two encounters with the Comets, Williams is confident their time is now.

"They're the best team to go up against and really show what we can do. The last few games against them we haven't played to our full potential so it's a good chance to do that now.”

Williams now has a little more to play for both on and off the field after the birth of his first daughter, Carmella, on Monday.

See our massive four page lift-out in Saturday's edition of the Daily Examiner for all the team lists and previews of all four grand finals.

GAME DAY: The Grafton Ghosts will take on minor premiers Coffs Harbour Comets in the first grade grand final at the Geoff King Motors Sports Grounds on Sunday with kick-off scheduled for 2.45pm.

Grafton Ghosts Team List

1. Mitchell Lollback

2. Mitchell Gorman

3. Dylan Collett

4. Blake Winmill

5. Cooper Woods

6. Clint Greenshields

7. Vincent Williams

8. Riley Law

9. Todd Cameron

10. Adam Slater

11. Danny Wicks (coach/captain)

12. Joel Moss

13. Ben McLennan

14. Justin King

15. Mitchell Wicks

16. Brett Wicks

17. Daniel Lavender

18. Matt Muller (N/A)

19. Jay Olsen (N/A)