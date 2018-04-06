Blockbuster line-up of live entertainment this weekend

THERE are some weekends when it's sensory overload when it come to live entertainment and this weekend is one of them.

Starting on Friday night you can enjoy just about every genre of music across the weekend from classical and contemporary to Celtic and country.

There are international, national and local flavours everywhere to be seen so here's a quick rundown for those who haven't factored in a night out this weekend.

On Friday one of the Plunge Festival's headline acts, Scottish sensations Breabach, arrive in the Clarence. This award-winning outfit is touring Australia and will venture out from those capital cities to the wild west of Eatonsville bringing their electrifying folk sets to the good people of the Clarence. If you haven't bought your ticket online, you can grab one for $25 at the door.

Great value for an act of this calibre and in such demand.

Back in Grafton classical music abounds when the Clarence Valley Conservatorium's inaugural Chamber Music Festival kicks off with the New England Ensemble.

Chamber music is performed by a small ensemble (small enough to perform in a palace chamber) playing one different instrument each.

Usually with string pieces at its core, it's like a mini orchestra with sounds as rich but on a more intimate scale.

The Acacia Quartet are one of the headline acts at this weekend's Chamber Music Festival.

This weekend three of Australia's finest examples feature in the program which also includes Ensemble Q from the Queensland Conservatorium and the internationally acclaimed Acacia Quartet. Completing the festival line-up is our own soprano Michelle Ryan and the Clarence Conservatorium's various ensembles for a huge weekend of performance. Tickets start from $20 for adults and a festival pass for every show across the big weekend $100. Book at The Con in Grafton.

Speaking of talent on a smaller scale, Flickerfest is back this weekend. The famous Bondi-based short film festival is bringing the best of the country's micro cinema to the Saraton Theatre once again. For the price of a feature film you get to see six or seven hugely entertaining and thought-provoking gems, many of them award-winning. If you have a short attention span you'll be in heaven.

Australia loves its country music so it's little wonder Adam Brand is still going 20 years down the track. He will share this personal achievement with fans when he brings his Milestones tour to the Yamba Bowling Club on Saturday night. Relieve the days of the Dirt Track Cowboy and many more big hits as Adam sings and share stories about his colourful country music career. Tickets from the club.

The Pelican Playhouse is continuing with its 50th anniversary celebrations as it premieres its latest production Life and Death in God's Waiting Room from tonight. The sequel to Dorothy Hillis's play about getting old and all its fun and foibles, this is sure to be a hit during the Seniors Festival and beyond as it continues its run across the next two weekends. Tickets at South Grafton Newsagency or at the door.

This is just a taste of what's in store this weekend, with more great shows in coming weeks so grab your Plunge festival guide and check out the Examiner's gig guide online or in Thursday's paper and get out there and go for it.

The ABC or Netflix will still be there next weekend.