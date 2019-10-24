Menu
ROCK ON: Catch legendary rocker Normie Rowe at the Maclean Bowling Club on Friday night.
Music

Blockbuster weekend of live entertainment starts now

Lesley Apps
by
24th Oct 2019 2:30 PM
Tonight

  • Art Party featuring DJs Clive and Marcus, free entry/paybar, Grafton Regional Gallery.
  • Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
  • Musical Bingo with Marty, from 7pm. Register @ 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Anna & Jed, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Clarence Valley Country Muster featuring Adam Harvey and more, 11 Coulters Lane, Calliope.

Friday

  • Normie Rowe, from 8pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Ryan Martin Trio, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Kava Groove, from 7pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • Dennis Wilson Band, Maclean Hotel. From 8am.
  • Foxymoron, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Dave & Di, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Lazy Sundays, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Ford Brothers, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Tahlia Matheson, 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • The Bredda Bros, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Clarence Valley Country Muster featuring Adam Harvey and more, 11 Coulters Lane, Calliope.

Saturday

  • Jacaranda Festival Showcase, from 1pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
  • The Buzz, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Karaoke, Maclean Hotel.
  • Ford Brothers, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • The Rockers Dance Show, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Tangle, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Clarence Valley Country Muster featuring Adam Harvey and more, 11 Coulters Lane, Calliope.
  • Triple Threat DJs feat. Tyla Cee, from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Ulo, from 5.30pm, Iluka Bowls Club.

Sunday

  • Stevie Walker, from 12pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • Josh Lee Hamilton, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • An Afternoon at the Proms featuring Mark Mitchell (Con the Fruiterer), from 2pm, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • Clarence Valley Country Muster featuring Adam Harvey and more, 11 Coulters Lane, Calliope.
  • Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Pub Choir, 6pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • October 31: The McClymonts 'One Acoustic Night', Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • November 1: Vaggaphonics, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • November 1: Freakfest 3 Jacarok Pre-Party featuring Death by Carrot, Salt and Steel, Coin Slot, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • November 2: Daily Examiner Jacarok featuring Joe Terror, Red Bee and many more, Riverstage, Memorial Park Grafton.
  • November 2-4: Club Briefs, New School of Arts South Grafton.
  • November 3-4: Carl Barron 'Skating Rink for Flies', Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • November 8: Champ Change, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • November 9: Dosed, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • November 14: INXS: Live Baby Live exclusive screening, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • November 15: Sydney Hotshots, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
