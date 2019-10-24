Music
Blockbuster weekend of live entertainment starts now
Tonight
- Art Party featuring DJs Clive and Marcus, free entry/paybar, Grafton Regional Gallery.
- Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
- Musical Bingo with Marty, from 7pm. Register @ 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Anna & Jed, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Clarence Valley Country Muster featuring Adam Harvey and more, 11 Coulters Lane, Calliope.
Friday
- Normie Rowe, from 8pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Ryan Martin Trio, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Kava Groove, from 7pm, Harwood Hotel.
- Dennis Wilson Band, Maclean Hotel. From 8am.
- Foxymoron, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Dave & Di, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Lazy Sundays, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Ford Brothers, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Tahlia Matheson, 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- The Bredda Bros, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Clarence Valley Country Muster featuring Adam Harvey and more, 11 Coulters Lane, Calliope.
Saturday
- Jacaranda Festival Showcase, from 1pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
- The Buzz, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Karaoke, Maclean Hotel.
- Ford Brothers, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- The Rockers Dance Show, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Tangle, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Clarence Valley Country Muster featuring Adam Harvey and more, 11 Coulters Lane, Calliope.
- Triple Threat DJs feat. Tyla Cee, from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Ulo, from 5.30pm, Iluka Bowls Club.
Sunday
- Stevie Walker, from 12pm, Harwood Hotel.
- Josh Lee Hamilton, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- An Afternoon at the Proms featuring Mark Mitchell (Con the Fruiterer), from 2pm, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- Clarence Valley Country Muster featuring Adam Harvey and more, 11 Coulters Lane, Calliope.
- Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Pub Choir, 6pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- October 31: The McClymonts 'One Acoustic Night', Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- November 1: Vaggaphonics, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- November 1: Freakfest 3 Jacarok Pre-Party featuring Death by Carrot, Salt and Steel, Coin Slot, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- November 2: Daily Examiner Jacarok featuring Joe Terror, Red Bee and many more, Riverstage, Memorial Park Grafton.
- November 2-4: Club Briefs, New School of Arts South Grafton.
- November 3-4: Carl Barron 'Skating Rink for Flies', Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- November 8: Champ Change, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- November 9: Dosed, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- November 14: INXS: Live Baby Live exclusive screening, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- November 15: Sydney Hotshots, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.