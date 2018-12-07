Aussie bloke saves beer despite roo kick

Bree’s dad managed to fend off the attack for a few seconds. Picture: Bree Tuohey

Bree’s dad managed to fend off the attack for a few seconds. Picture: Bree Tuohey

YOU'RE going to struggle to find a more Aussie video than this today.

A Victorian dad, decked out in his trusty thongs, footy shorts and a singlet was caught on camera yesterday clutching his beer and trying to save his dogs from a giant kangaroo.

His daughter Bree Tuohey, who can be heard hysterically laughing in the background, uploaded the video to her personal Facebook and in less than a day the hilarious footage has gone viral.

In the video, Bree can be heard laughing at her dad Daniel and warning him the kangaroo is coming before the huge animal kicks him straight in the chest.

Most importantly, he managed to save his beer despite the kick. Picture: Bree Tuohey

Mr Tuohey falters from the massive kick before falling over - but attack aside, still manages to save his beer.

The Aussie dad had been trying to stop the kangaroo from attacking his two dogs at their property in Bendigo, Victoria, when the animal turned his attention to Mr Tuohey instead.

The video has gone viral on social media, amassing close to 200,000 views and more than 3000 shares in less than a day.

Kangaroos and humans regularly come to blows right around Australia.

In October, a Queensland woman was left with a collapsed lung, broken ribs and other internal injuries after a 180cm kangaroo attacked her and her husband.

Linda Smith, 64, from Darling Downs, was attacked by the mammoth kangaroo while trying to save her husband.

Ms Smith and her husband Jim have worked in animal welfare for years and feed around 30 kangaroos and wallabies at their Cypress Gardens property every night.

But the evening the couple were attacked, they realised a different kangaroo had showed up.

"This one kangaroo came in and I thought it was Golly Gosh, one of the kangaroos we have raised. He was a huge grey, would have been at least six foot," she said.

Linda Smith has cared for kangaroos for years.

The kangaroo attacked her husband, kicking him onto his back.

"Jim was on the ground and the kangaroo just kept at him. I went outside to try and help him and took a broom and a piece of bread, but he knocked the broom out of my hand then attacked me.

"I got him off Jim and Jim got up and I managed to grab a piece of wood to defend myself with that. Then my son came out to try and help me and hit him over the head with a shovel. I have never been one to want to hurt animals."

The shovel hit forced the kangaroo to retreat back into the bushes and allowed the family to call emergency services.

Two years ago, in a similar video, another Aussie went viral after he punched a kangaroo square in the nose after it started to strangle his dog.

NSW zookeeper Grieg Tonkins was filmed by one of his mates in December 2016 hitting the buck in the face.