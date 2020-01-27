Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Harrup Park pie-eating contest
Offbeat

Blokes scoff down five pies in five minutes for Aussie Day

Rainee Shepperson
26th Jan 2020 8:30 PM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 8:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THINK you could eat five pies in 10 minutes?

It would be hard to pass up such an Aussie challenge on a day like Australia Day, as five brave competitors found out.

The crowd went wild at Harrup Park on Sunday as the pie-eating contest kicked into action.

Although his competitors were great eaters, Michael Labbett came out on top. The Mackay man who works in the mining industry said he didn't have a game plan, he just never lost anything.

"I've competed in a pizza-eating contest before, so I thought I'd give pies a go," he said.

"I'm very competitive so I had no doubts I would finish first."

 

Michael Labbett shows his winning pie eating style at Harrup Park. Picture: Tony Martin
Michael Labbett shows his winning pie eating style at Harrup Park. Picture: Tony Martin

In just over five minutes, Mr Labbett managed to stomach five meat pies with tomato sauce, making the meal look like a snack.

He said he slowed down a bit on the fifth pie but was happy with his performance. "Like I said, I never lose anything," Mr Labbett said.

See all the action pictures below:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
australia day 2020 editors picks harrup park country club pie eating contest
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OAM: Keeping the spirit of volunteering

        premium_icon OAM: Keeping the spirit of volunteering

        People and Places He says he’s busier now than he has ever been, but one thing keeps our sole OAM awardee going - his wife

        Council could seal financial windfall

        premium_icon Council could seal financial windfall

        News NSW Government takes road less travelled by taking on more responsibility

        Leading the next generation for Iluka

        premium_icon Leading the next generation for Iluka

        People and Places Public school principal named as village’s citizen of the year at Australia Day...

        WHAT’S YOUR NAME? Here's Clarence's most popular baby names

        premium_icon WHAT’S YOUR NAME? Here's Clarence's most popular baby names

        News Did you have a baby last year? See how popular your bundle of joy’s name was in the...