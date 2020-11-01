Man glassed and taken to hospital

Police were at the scene this morning. Photo by Frank Redward

UPDATE from NSW Police:

About 2.30am (Sunday November 1), emergency services were called to West High Street, Coffs Harbour, following reports a man had been assaulted.

Police have been told the 21-year-old man was with a group of friends outside The Coffs Hotel when he had a verbal argument with another man.

A short time later, a fight broke out and he was knocked to the ground before allegedly being stabbed with a broken bottle.

He was treated at the scene before being transferred to Coffs Harbour Hospital; however, he has since been released.

Officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District attended and arrested three men nearby.

They were all taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

EARLIER: A crime scene was established at The Coffs Hotel early on Sunday morning.

It is understood an altercation took place between two men outside the CBD pub overnight.

Early reports suggest the fight may have escalated into a stabbing.

Reports of a stabbing in Coffs Harbour CBD overnight.

Blood could be seen on the path outside the pub this morning. Finger print dust was also at the scene and police tape was wrapped around the trees fronting the Pacific Highway entrance.

The Advocate understands that investigators are using CCTV footage from the hotel to help with their investigations.

The Coffs Hotel is located on the corner of the Pacific Highway and West High Street.

NSW Police Media has confirmed that Coffs/Clarence Police are investigating and a statement will be issued in the coming hours.