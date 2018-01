Donations in the Clarence Valley are few and far between

Donations in the Clarence Valley are few and far between

IN HER heartfelt letter posted onto Facebook before her passing, Holly Butcher has raised awareness for the importance of donating blood.

Clarence Valley residents have shown their eagerness to donate blood, but soon discovered a small problem.

Long distance donations Facebook

Ironically, her home town doesn't offer such a service. Instead, the closest blood bank to Grafton is in Coffs Harbour.

Residents have since commented on social media about petitioning to get a blood bank back in the Clarence Valley.

What do you think?