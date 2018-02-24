Hockey club's drive to give blood for Holly

MEMBERS of Kylies Hockey Club are going down to the Coffs Harbour Red Cross Blood Service today and donating in honour of the late Holly Butcher, a past member of the club.

Shelley Brophy helped create a Red25, which will keep track of all the donations made in honour of Holly.

"I'm a stay-at-home mum hoping to be a bit of a driver for a couple of community runs down to Coffs Harbour," Mrs Brophy said.

"We (Kylies Hockey Club) wanted to all go together and wanted to do something."

Holly's mum, Wendy, is a current member of Kylies Hockey Club.

Mrs Brophy said the Red25 was open to anyone who wanted to travel down and donate blood.

The Red Cross Blood Service group bookings cater for 10 people at a time and the club completely filled all positions.

Mrs Brophy said the message they were trying toget across was for peopleto stop talking about the lack of service in Grafton.

"Stop using that as the reason you aren't doing it, get past that, just get on donating blood," she said.

"People go down to Coffs Harbour all the time, just because it's not here, it shouldn't be here to stop doing it.

"If say one of these girls go down for their shopping in the next six months they can add it to the tally and keep things going."

Mrs Brophy said the Red Cross Blood Service had been accommodating and the process was quite easy when you booked for a big group.

"It's been an easy process, you fill out a form and you send it back," she said.

Holly passed away from Ewing's sarcoma and left her mark on the community and the world with a heartfelt letter she left behind.

In the letter Holly, 27, touchedon the importance of blood donation: "Oh and one last thing, if you can, do a good deed for humanity (and myself) and start regularly donating blood. It will make you feel good, with the added bonus of saving lives."

This has created a chain reaction with people everywhere, raising blooddonations levels as people carry on Holly's message.