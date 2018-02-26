Menu
Kylies Hockey Players standing around Wendy Butcher
BLOOD DRIVE: Kylie's Hockey Club successfully donates blood

ebony stansfield
by
26th Feb 2018 1:00 PM

MEMBERS of Kylie's Hockey Club have done a good deed for a great cause when they donated life-saving blood in Coffs Harbour on the weekend.

Organiser Shelley Brophy helped create a Red25, which keeps track of all the donations made in honour of the late Holly Butcher, a past member of the club. Last weekend, she added nine names to the tally.

"They (The Red Cross) are so wonderful and accommodating,” Mrs Brophy said.

"They are so enthusiastic and pleased and welcoming, it was really wonderful.”

Mrs Brophy said she was pleased people were contacting her from the community and the Hockey Association to be put on the list for the second round of blood donations.

"I've added them to the list...so that's really great, so I'll co-ordinate another day,” Mrs Brophy said.

Mrs Brophy said the Red Cross were looking forward to them donating again and are hopeful more people from Grafton sign up.

"They are really passionate about their job,” Mrs Brophy said.

Mrs Brophy said the process was easy, and if you are down in Coffs Harbour it's only a matter of popping your head in.

"There are walk-in appointments, you don't have to lock yourself in. If they are not busy you can just go in and make an appointment time and they will try and fit you in,” Mrs Brophy said.

"See what it's about first and then make an appointment, maybe the next time you are down in Coffs.

Grafton Daily Examiner
