Police at a Townsville home where a 49-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a 40-year-old man in a domestic violence incident. Picture: Matt Taylor
Police at a Townsville home where a 49-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a 40-year-old man in a domestic violence incident. Picture: Matt Taylor
Crime

Blood in the home: Woman murdered in DV stabbing attack

by Patrick Billings and Torny Miller
22nd Feb 2020 12:14 PM
A MAN has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death inside a Townsville home.

Police have confirmed they are treating the murder as domestic violence.

 

Police were called to the Townsville home at 1am today. Picture: Matt Taylor
Police were called to the Townsville home at 1am today. Picture: Matt Taylor

 

Police were called to a property in Granville St, Pimlico about 1am after reports that a woman had been stabbed.

The woman, 49, died at the scene.

 

The 49-year-old woman died at the scene. Picture: Matt Taylor
The 49-year-old woman died at the scene. Picture: Matt Taylor

 

A 40-year-old Mt Isa man was arrested in relation to the crime. He has since been charged with murder and will appear in Townsville Magistrate Court on Monday.

A 40-year-old Mt Isa man has been charged with murder. Picture: Matt Taylor
A 40-year-old Mt Isa man has been charged with murder. Picture: Matt Taylor

Police have confirmed that the pair knew each other but said in a statement "the relationship between the man and the woman is under investigation".

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

