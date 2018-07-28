Menu
Lunar eclipse shot from Townsend.
Weather

BLOOD MOON: Looking to local skies for eclipse

Adam Hourigan
by
28th Jul 2018 9:30 AM

RIGHT across the Clarence Valley, stargazers received a crystal clear view of a rare "blood moon”.

In what is reportedly the longest lunar eclipse this century, from 4.30am this monring, the moon started turning red in the clear skies and photographer Adam Hourigan captured the main image at around 5.30am.

By that time, the moon was nearly in full eclipse and was quite dark, resting his 300mm lens with 1.4x converter on his back fence to take this shot at 1/20s f4 at 8000ISO.

He wasn't the only one out capturing the sky show. Many Daily Examiner readers turned their cameras skyward, including Grant Harvey who captured the below photo of not only the elcipsed moon, but a close-by Mars and the International Space Station.

Grant Harvey shot the Full Lunar eclipse, Mars at opposition & the International Space Station doing a fly by.
Take a look at some of the other photos captured by our readers here:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
