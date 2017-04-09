27°
News

Blood, Sweat and Beers head for Grafton

Lesley Apps
| 9th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
x
x

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BORN out of a conversation between hard-rocking musicians still doing the rounds in their various outfits, Blood Sweat and Beers encapsulates an era of Australian music that was the soundtrack to generations of angsty teens and lively young adults.

Its driving force is the larger than life Angry Anderson, the unmistakeable Rose Tattoo frontman who has been slaying audiences and bleeding on stages (according to his bio) across the globe for the past four decades.

And while Anderson said the show was a powerhouse production whose members hail from some of the country's heaviest-hitting and iconic bands, the blistering two-hour concert was basically a walk down memory lane.

"Most of the people interested this music are at least in their 40s, predominately in their 50s and 60s. That's their era and the members of this band authentically bring it back as the players of the original bands they represent.”

Those bands include AD/DC, The Angels, Screaming Jets and Anderson's Rose Tattoo.

"A lot of the guys in this line-up were responsible for a lot of these bands' better tunes. They are also great singers in their own right. It's a true representation of that era.”

Anderson said the show was delivered in four parts, featuring classic songs from all the bands represented with a finale that was guaranteed to bring the house down.

"We can easily play for two-and-a-half hours. That's how much material we've got to work from. All these bands recorded with Alberts (studio) during that period, when the Australian pub rock sound, within that pub rock genre, was born. We all toured internationally, taking that sound to the world.”

Anderson said the idea for Blood, Sweat and Beers was born in Perth when they were all over there "doing a big show together and catching up on what everyone was doing musically”.

"We figured why would we keep doing what we are doing with other bands? There were three or four of us working with other line-ups out there so we came up with consolidating it all into one authentic show. One we can all represent our bands with together on stage.”

Anderson said everyone thought it was a great idea and they got it together pretty much straight away.

"It took a few months to glue on to the idea. Then we put a few shows on to see what would happen. That was two/three years ago and we're still going strong.

"We all like spending time in one another's company but it doesn't happen as often as it used to. We are all still great pals. To us it's like reliving our own early days while the audience comes along to relive theirs.”

Anderson said the show attracted many original punters but they were also winning over a new generation of fans.

"We are getting more and more younger people coming along, they grew up listening to their parents' music and then we win them over once they see it live.”

He said it had been a while since the bands they represent had played in Grafton but recalled it being a great rock and roll town.

"Like most of those regional cities, it has a real working class ethic about it. A pub on every corner and our bands played most of them four and five nights a week back in the day. Grafton was always known for being very, how can I say, it went off like a frog in a sock.”

And while Anderson said Blood, Sweat and Beers moved around the country, they didn't tour like they used to.

"We will taper off a bit after this run of shows and get back to our other outfits and then pick it up again in Western Australia in the middle of the year. Then we head to New Zealand.

"We play as often as we can but you don't want to out wear your welcome.”

  • Don't miss Blood, Sweat and Beers at the Grafton District Services Club on April 22. Tickets on sale at the club.
Grafton Daily Examiner
Blood, Sweat and Beers head for Grafton

Blood, Sweat and Beers head for Grafton

Angry Anderson behind hard core musical trip down memory lane

Bringing art to the people of Grafton

Watercolour artist Amanda Hyatt's class at Fay Boyd's Art School class for the Plunge festival.

Artists and pupils plunge into art classes

Our furry and feathery friends in Lismore need your help

HELP: Lahnie Shannon and Veronica Balsamello from You Love 'Em We Scrub 'Em are raising money for the pets of flood victims.

Helping flood affected pets

Investor snaps up second Grafton pub in six months

SUCCESSFUL OFFER: Walkers Marina Hotel in South Grafton is operating as a hotel with accommodation.

Successful offer made as interest in commercial investment rises

Local Partners

Bringing art to the people of Grafton

Fay Boy's Art School began it's five day course on Saturday as part of the 2017 Plunge festival.

Our furry and feathery friends in Lismore need your help

HELP: Lahnie Shannon and Veronica Balsamello from You Love 'Em We Scrub 'Em are raising money for the pets of flood victims.

Helping flood affected pets

9 Things To Do this weekend

Rachael Fear dances in the Open Classical Ballet Solo at the Grafton Eisteddfod

Youth music event, film festival and much more happening

Famous psychic to connect with South Club audience

Deb Webber

Star of Sensing Murder heads to Grafton tonight

Music comes from far and wide this weekend

Don't miss Canadian trio The East Pointers at Eatonsville Hall on Friday night.

The weather is fine so get out and enjoy some live music

What's on the small screen this week

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Anh's Brush With Fame and fly-on-the-wall series First Dates returns with more awkward moments.

10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity endorsements

That time when Kendall Jenner ended oppression with a Pepsi.

Did Kendall Jenner just end oppression with a Pepsi? Nope

TV Insider: The Biggest Loser loses out

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton.

What went wrong for this reality show?

Blood, Sweat and Beers head for Grafton

x

Original Aussie rockers join forces

Bringing art to the people of Grafton

Watercolour artist Amanda Hyatt's class at Fay Boyd's Art School class for the Plunge festival.

Artists and pupils plunge into art classes

Rage hits 30 years old: The clips they had to ban

International band Garbage cleared out an hour in their schedule to program Rage last year.

Everyone remembers the Rage intro and outro

Every voice matters and inspires flood donations

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Every Voice Matters to promote the 2017 Lismore Business Flood Appeal.

Song straight to Lismore's hearts

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $939,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

SALE IS IMMINENT

44 Martin Cresent, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

A home that has it all! This property package is every buyers dream; Low maintenance, tick. Spacious family home, tick. Location only minutes' drive from...

AUCTION 2ND MAY, 2017

131 ROGAN BRIDGE ROAD, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 6 Auction

There is absolutely no denying that the Waterview Heights demand is higher than the supply. Like always though the property must be suitable to your personal...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 $499,000

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

PRICED TO SELL - DON&#39;T HESITATE

7 KANGAROO CREEK ROAD, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 1 2 PRICE REDUCED...

A luscious and shady garden sets the tone for this beautiful retreat-like property and the same earthy feel continues throughout. Located on the edge of the...

Will You WIN This Prize?

234 Bacon Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated on a fully fenced 537 square metre block, this three bedroom home is sure to impress first home buyers, investors and downsizer's alike. Low set with...

Inspection Worthy

25 Weiley Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 2 2 1 AUCTION

Location is key and this property does not disappoint in this important aspect! Located just minutes away from Grafton's CBD and local shops plus a small walk to...

AUCTION 2ND MAY, 2017

7 Cedar Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

The old saying Location, Location, Location will forever ring true and this is clearly a massive feature point when you consider investing in Cedar Street. A small...

Renovators, This Is It

120 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

Just a few short blocks away from local schools and the South Grafton Shopping Centre, 120 Bent Street is hard to pass up. This two storey clad on brick home is...

When Size Matters...

80 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 6 3 4 $ 480,000

Positioned on the corner of Clarence and Powell this versatile property is sure to appeal to both owner occupiers and investors alike. Owner built and well-planned...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

You could have these spectacular views

Craigmore in Yamba goes up for auction

180 degree views of paradise from this apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!