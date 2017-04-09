Blood, Sweat and Beers head for Grafton

BORN out of a conversation between hard-rocking musicians still doing the rounds in their various outfits, Blood Sweat and Beers encapsulates an era of Australian music that was the soundtrack to generations of angsty teens and lively young adults.

Its driving force is the larger than life Angry Anderson, the unmistakeable Rose Tattoo frontman who has been slaying audiences and bleeding on stages (according to his bio) across the globe for the past four decades.

And while Anderson said the show was a powerhouse production whose members hail from some of the country's heaviest-hitting and iconic bands, the blistering two-hour concert was basically a walk down memory lane.

"Most of the people interested this music are at least in their 40s, predominately in their 50s and 60s. That's their era and the members of this band authentically bring it back as the players of the original bands they represent.”

Those bands include AD/DC, The Angels, Screaming Jets and Anderson's Rose Tattoo.

"A lot of the guys in this line-up were responsible for a lot of these bands' better tunes. They are also great singers in their own right. It's a true representation of that era.”

Anderson said the show was delivered in four parts, featuring classic songs from all the bands represented with a finale that was guaranteed to bring the house down.

"We can easily play for two-and-a-half hours. That's how much material we've got to work from. All these bands recorded with Alberts (studio) during that period, when the Australian pub rock sound, within that pub rock genre, was born. We all toured internationally, taking that sound to the world.”

Anderson said the idea for Blood, Sweat and Beers was born in Perth when they were all over there "doing a big show together and catching up on what everyone was doing musically”.

"We figured why would we keep doing what we are doing with other bands? There were three or four of us working with other line-ups out there so we came up with consolidating it all into one authentic show. One we can all represent our bands with together on stage.”

Anderson said everyone thought it was a great idea and they got it together pretty much straight away.

"It took a few months to glue on to the idea. Then we put a few shows on to see what would happen. That was two/three years ago and we're still going strong.

"We all like spending time in one another's company but it doesn't happen as often as it used to. We are all still great pals. To us it's like reliving our own early days while the audience comes along to relive theirs.”

Anderson said the show attracted many original punters but they were also winning over a new generation of fans.

"We are getting more and more younger people coming along, they grew up listening to their parents' music and then we win them over once they see it live.”

He said it had been a while since the bands they represent had played in Grafton but recalled it being a great rock and roll town.

"Like most of those regional cities, it has a real working class ethic about it. A pub on every corner and our bands played most of them four and five nights a week back in the day. Grafton was always known for being very, how can I say, it went off like a frog in a sock.”

And while Anderson said Blood, Sweat and Beers moved around the country, they didn't tour like they used to.

"We will taper off a bit after this run of shows and get back to our other outfits and then pick it up again in Western Australia in the middle of the year. Then we head to New Zealand.

"We play as often as we can but you don't want to out wear your welcome.”