Police arrest assault victim as attacker gets away

UPSET with blood down his face, an alleged victim lashed out at police and is now paying the consequences.

Peter Dean Gospel pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of assaulting a police officer in their line of duty.

About 9pm on June 3, police attended Nathan St, Rockhampton, in relation to an alleged assault.

When police arrived, Gospel, was standing in the driveway with blood on his face.

He walked over to police and said: "He is up there, he's going to get away".

Due to his injuries, police asked Gospel to take a seat on the side of the road and wait for an ambulance to arrive and assess him.

He was then hostile with police and said: "He is up there, he's going to get away and you will do nothing about it you c----".

Gospel walked up to the officer, pushed him in the sternum with his left palm, forcing him backwards, and clenched his right fist and held it up in a threatening manner.

He was placed under arrest for assaulting a police officer. He then became compliant and sat down on the side of the road as requested.

The lawyer for the defence said Gospel was allegedly assaulted with a block of wood.

"He said has no understanding of what had happened as there hadn't been an argument beforehand, although he was quite upset at the time and felt police were not being pro-active with the (alleged) assault," she said.

"He ended up having 11 to 12 staples in the top of his head.

"He has expressed regret in the way he acted towards police."

Magistrate Cameron Press said assaulting a police officer was a serious matter.

"It is not appropriate to be swearing at police while they are trying to assist you," Mr Press said.

Gospel was fined $600. A conviction was recorded.