Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Bloodied man charges toward cameraman

29th Jan 2020 11:05 AM

 

A WOMAN has died in Melbourne after she was allegedly caught up in a burglary gone wrong.

Police were called just after 8pm to a home on Liberty Pde in the northeast Melbourne suburb of Heidelberg West to reports of an aggravated burglary.

Neighbours on the usually quiet suburban street reported hearing the 61-year-old woman screaming last night. She died at the scene.

Homicide detectives spent the night at the home, investigating the woman's death.

In a statement, Victoria Police alleged a man, aged 28, had broken into the woman's home before assaulting her inside.

 

The homicide squad is investigating. Picture: Josie Hayden
The homicide squad is investigating. Picture: Josie Hayden

 

Another man, believed to be known to the victim, attended the property to render assistance and restrained the alleged offender.

He restrained the man until police arrived, and the alleged offender was then taken to hospital and remains there under police guard.

 

A detective runs after the man. Picture: 9 News
A detective runs after the man. Picture: 9 News

 

In dramatic scenes last night, the man who reportedly restrained the alleged offender charged at a cameraman while talking to police.

Footage from 9 News shows the man, wearing bloodstained white clothes, talking to police before charging and destroying the camera.

The circumstances surrounding the woman's death are still to be determined and the investigation is ongoing; however, it's believed to have been a burglary gone wrong.

Another witness at the scene told the Herald Sun she saw a man leave the property reportedly with cuts on his arms and acting erratically.

"He was trying to jump into trees. Then he was hiding under a car," she said.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks murder television violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Positivity-raising’: Art project to aid fire recovery

        premium_icon ’Positivity-raising’: Art project to aid fire recovery

        News ‘There’s been a lot of focus on fundraising … they’re figuring out the physical but places like this and people like me need to help on the mental side of things.’

        Million dollar day for Clarence farmers

        premium_icon Million dollar day for Clarence farmers

        News Increased drought funding comes ahead of Valley-wide meeting of primary...

        Kangaroo Island inferno watched closely

        premium_icon Kangaroo Island inferno watched closely

        News Mixed messages prove devastating and relieving for Grafton family

        Into the minds of business owners

        premium_icon Into the minds of business owners

        News ‘Skills snapshot’ shows over half of employers raise the same issue