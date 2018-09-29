BLOODLINE: Three Campbell generations take on the Clarence

FAMILY AFFAIR: The Agent driver Tony Campbell with son Nick, who will observe in the boat Gale Force, and granddaughter Violet, who is getting ready to ski behind The Agent in the 16-years girls.

FAMILY AFFAIR: The Agent driver Tony Campbell with son Nick, who will observe in the boat Gale Force, and granddaughter Violet, who is getting ready to ski behind The Agent in the 16-years girls. Caitlan Charles

BRIDGE TO BRIDGE: After almost 30 years in the sport, and more than 15 attempts at the Classic Concrete Pumping Grafton Bridge to Bridge, for Grafton speedboat driver Tony Campbell this weekend will be the most memorable yet.

The 56-year-old has watched both of his children grow up with the sport, with his son Nick still competing on the Clarence each year.

But this year, Campbell will combine with his granddaughter Violet in the annual Classic for the first time.

The 13-year-old water skier is in her first full season of competition, and will take on the under-16s event in the Grafton Bridge to Bridge behind her grandfather's boat, The Agent.

"It is a really special feeling, I have done the event with my daughter and my son, and to now bring a third generation through the event is great,” Campbell said.

"Water skiing is very much a family sport. The young kids are always chasing that next challenge and it is great watching them just getting out there on the water and improving with each attempt.”

At 108km in length, the Grafton Bridge to Bridge is one of the longest remaining water-ski classics in Australia, and will prove a big step up for the teenage skier. The race is also the toughest event in the country, as it is the only race where boats pass each other going opposite directions.

"We did a bit of a pre-run of the course last weekend which went pretty well,” Campbell said. "We have put together a plan that will ensure we get them home on Sunday.

"What happens from there is in the lap of the gods. The main thing we want to do is finish, we don't have high expectations.”

Campbell has had a long-time love affair with the sport, and has put his efforts into developing junior skiers over the past two decades.

"I love the sport, I love the competition,” he said. "It kind of gets into your blood and its very hard to get it out of your system after that.

"I am really looking forward to the challenge of helping Violet complete her first Bridge to Bridge, and I really hope she isn't the last grandkid I get to tow along the river.”

Campbell's son Nick will be involved as an observer on the boat Gale Force, which will compete in the open women's event.

Event organiser Mark Stephenson said it is one of the biggest local contingents to contend the Grafton Bridge to Bridge in recent memory.

"It makes you very proud to see the local competitors really getting behind their event,” he said. "We've been getting a lot more people show up for the regular club days at the Big River Ski Club.”

Local competitors include Cooper Stephenson in the under-10s, who will ski behind his grandfather Ross Stephenson's boat Gale Force.

Ben McConnell will ski behind Fastnuts in Weekend Warrior class, Caroline Linden will also ski behind Fastnuts in Weekend Warrior while local Rex Linden will drive.

Mark Stephenson will ski behind Noizworks in Sportsmans Class, Michael Fahey will ski behind BT Racing in Under 8 Litre Class, Jason Powell is the observer in BT Racing in Under 8 Litre Class and Cameron Hall observer in MP Racing in under-16 years.

EVENT SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

9am: Under-10s and skiers with a disability

10am: 30km Social Challenge

11:30am: Invitational Shootout

2pm: The Championships

SUNDAY

9.30am: 2018 Grafton Bridge to Bridge

12pm: Provisional Presentation

12.10pm: Live entertainment

2pm: Presentation

3pm: Live entertainment