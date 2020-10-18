NQ horse trainer sentenced after police intercept

A TOWNSVILLE man hailing from a prominent North Queensland racing family received a "lenient" punishment for a serious offence involving a BAC reading almost five times over the legal limit.

Leslie Gordy, 34, pleaded guilty at the Innisfail Magistrates Court on Monday, October 12 for driving under the influence of liquor - type 2 vehicle related offence.

Police prosecutor sergeant Christie Mahoney told the court about 5.20pm on September 27, police received several calls in relation to a white Toyota Prado driving erratically on the Bruce Highway at Mourilyan.

"The calls to police were that vehicle was overtaking other vehicles illegally and swerving off the road," she said.

"Police conducted patrols along the Bruce Highway and intercepted the vehicle."

Sgt Mahoney said officers then saw open cans of alcohol in the vehicle and could smell liquor on Gordy's breath.

"He had bloodshot eyes. He was swaying on the spot, he appeared to have spilt alcohol on his pants. He was disoriented when directed to exist the vehicle."

Gordy, who works as a locomotive maintainer at Nebo west of Mackay, then returned a reading of 0.227 per cent.

Gordy's defence lawyer Rowan Pack labelled his client's actions as "foolish" before he explained the circumstances that led to the 34-year-old's intercept.

"In his spare time he's commenced a part time racehorse training business," Mr Pack said.

"It's just getting off the ground at the present time and that partly explains the circumstances of this offence.

"On the evening before the incident, my client was meeting with some owners of race horses who had invited him to the casino, and he had a very big night.

"It was about lunch time Sunday (September 27), he was working on his shed, where he's planning to build his stables, when his partner invited him to Etty Bay.

"He started travelling up to Etty Bay. It was a spur of the moment decision. He then foolishly stopped at Cardwell on the way up and consumed another five or six beers and then continued his journey."

Mr Pack told the court that as a result of a long-term marriage breakdown last year the horse trainer was suffering mental health problems and that he was receiving treatment for depression, anxiety and alcohol use.

"He accepts responsibility and is very remorseful. He wishes to make appropriate changes to prevent a recurrence of his behaviour.

"Following the offence, he has completed the Queensland Traffic Offenders Program.

"And in a statement he said 'I don't believe I could actually live with myself knowing I could have caused injury or death due to my actions', it indicates remorse and reflection your honour."

Magistrate Cathy McLennan warned Gordy of reoffending in her "lenient" punishment as she disqualified his license for nine months and fined him $1800.

Earlier this year, Gordy found himself in hot water with QRIC stewards who disqualified

his horse Mighty Marmalade after a post-race urine sample of the horse found the prohibited substance arsenic.

