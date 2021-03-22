Bloody video that brought down Hayne

A bloody video helped convict Jarryd Hayne of sexual assault, but he now intends to appeal. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles

A bloody video helped convict Jarryd Hayne of sexual assault, but he now intends to appeal. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles

A bloody and graphic two-second video and a phone call to a fellow NRL star which was picked up in a police intercept played a key role as Jarryd Hayne was convicted of sexual assault.

Hayne's dramatic fall from stardom and grace was completed on Monday afternoon as the ex-superstar of Australian sport was convicted of sexually assaulting the woman at her Newcastle home.

At one point, it appeared as if Hayne would be taken into handcuffs and into custody after the jury's guilty verdict.

But after being granted bail, with a $50,000 surety, Hayne emerged from Sydney's Downing Centre District Court with red eyes and hand-in-hand with his wife Amellia Bonnici, continuing to protest that he was innocent.

He said that he would "definitely appeal" the guilty verdict.

"I'd rather go to jail knowing I spoke the truth than be a free man living a lie," he said outside court.

A video taken by the woman who was sexually assaulted by Jarryd Hayne showing blood on her bed. Picture: Supplied via NCA NewsWire

"I've shown it from the start, It's unfortunate, it's disappointing. But at the end of the day they've come to the decision. I respect that."

His first trial in Newcastle last year ended in a hung jury.

However after three days of deliberation, a second jury of seven men and five women found the 33-year-old guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

He was found not guilty of the more serious charges of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm.

Hayne had pleaded not guilty but the jury accepted the evidence of the then 26-year-old woman who said that she did not consent to the ex-NFL convert performing oral and digital sex on her in her bedroom on NRL grand final night in September 2018.

She was left with two lacerations on her vagina which bled profusely.

Hayne insisted that her injuries were an accident and apologised.

During her evidence, which was replayed from Hayne's first trial, the woman said she refused to consent to sex because the ex-Parramatta fullback had a taxi waiting outside.

Soon after he had left, the woman sent him a string of text messages saying "I am hurting so much" and "I know I've talked about sex and stuff so much but I didn't want to do that after knowing the taxi was waiting for you".

Mr Hayne replied: "Go doctor tomorrow."

Jarryd Hayne said he would be appealing after being found guilty of sexual assault. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles.

She recorded a short video, showing the blood covering her bed, doona and pillows, which she sent to a friend.

The video, which was played to the jury, shows blood at the head of the bed, which backed up the woman's account that she began inching up the bed when he began performing the sexual acts on her.

The two second video was a key piece of evidence. Picture: Supplied via NCA NewsWire

Hayne had been in Newcastle for a two-day buck's party and had organised to pay a cab driver $550 to take him back to Sydney, where he was required to attend an event at Alexandria at midnight.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said when she heard the taxi beeping outside her bedroom window she resolved there was "no way" she was going to consent to sex.

"Like my heart dropped because I felt like he had only come there for one thing," she said in her testimony.

"... I felt saddened because I felt like he must have only seen me in one type of way."

She also messaged a friend saying he was "rough" and that he "ended up getting his hand down there".

"I just feel like I let it happen to myself by not screaming at him," she said.

Jarryd Hayne has been told that it is “inevitable” he will be sent to prison after being found guilty of sexual assault. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles.

He said he went into the woman's bedroom and lay on her bed where he attempted to "break the ice" by singing along to some of his "go-to" songs on YouTube, including an Ed Sheeran cover of Oasis's Wonderwall.

According to the woman, he forcibly kissed her and pushed her head into the pillow.

The woman did not immediately go to police, and an investigation only began when her brother-in-law phoned Channel 9 journalist Danny Weidler, who advised the family to contact the NRL integrity unit.

When Hayne learned of the woman's complaint, he was heard in police phone taps speaking to former NSW teammate Mitchell Pearce on the phone.

On the phone calls, which have now been released by the court for the first time, Hayne is heard telling the Newcastle Knights halfback: "You know what, ask your boys if you - there's a couple of your boys might know her, bro."

Hayne described his victim as a "full blown weirdo" and that she "was filthy" because the taxi was out the front of her house.

Of the victim, he also said: "Oh mate, I'll get her for defamation, easy."

On Monday afternoon, Hayne barely reacted as the verdict was read out by the jury, nodding twice and then looking over at a group of supporters.

The crown prosecution applied for Hayne to be taken into custody immediately.

But Mr Hayne's barrister Richard Pontello SC successfully argued for him to be given bail on the condition he hand over a $50,000 surety.

Judge Helen Syme granted bail so that he could organise accommodation for his family and for psychological reports to be completed.

He is facing a maximum possible sentence of 14 years in jail.

"A custodial sentence is inevitable," Judge Syme said.

Hayne will now face a sentencing hearing on May 6 in the Newcastle District Court.

Originally published as Bloody video that brought down Hayne