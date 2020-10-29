Blooming jacarandas provide boost for Grafton businesses

IN THE wake of the decision to cancel this year’s Jacaranda Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic three months ago, many Grafton accommodation businesses were facing the prospect of no visitors during the traditional busy jacaranda season.

However it seems the blooming jacaranda trees have proved irresistible with visitors flocking from across NSW to the region.

Clarence Valley Council’s community and industry engagement team has heavily promoted Grafton’s Jacaranda Season in a recent campaign and general manager Ashley Lindsay said he was delighted to hear the good news from accommodation providers.

“Even though we’ve been marketing the Jacaranda Season for several years, this year’s campaign has been more important, encouraging visitors and promoting the beautiful blossoms, despite everything else that’s happened this year,” he said.

“It is great to see the promotional activity seems to be working.

“I’ve seen visitors wandering happily through our jacaranda lined streets.

“This is extremely heartening given all the Clarence Valley has been through in the last 18 months with the bushfires and now coronavirus.”

Mark Dougherty from City Centre Apartments said he was booked to a similar level as in 2019 and most of his guests were in Grafton to see the jacaranda trees in bloom.

“I had to go to the Grafton Regional Gallery to pick up some more brochures and maps from the Visitor Information Centre because even though Jacaranda Season has just started, I had already run out,” he said.

“My visitors love the jacaranda map and some are really pleased we have a Chinese language version too – it’s very popular.”

City Centre Apartments manager Mark Dougherty with Clarence Valley Council tourism officer Joana Olah.

Council has also partnered with the Jacaranda Festival in the promotion of the Go Purple campaign for local businesses; keeping the jacaranda spirit alive.

By late October the Jacaranda trees are out in full bloom. The beauty of the 1700 trees that line the streets of Grafton mean that they put on a world famous display.

JACARANDA BEST DRESSED BOY & GIRL COMPETITION

The Daily Examiner in partnership with the Jacaranda Festival is running the official Jacaranda Best Dressed Boy and Girl competition.

Simply post a photo of your child to The Daily Examiner Facebook page or via email to dailyexaminer@news.com.au with their name and age. (Maximum age 12 years)

Deadline for entries is this Sunday, November 1 with the winners to be decided by a free online poll to be announced on Jacaranda Thursday.

Girl 1st Prize = $100

Girl 2nd Prize = $75

Girl 3rd Prize = $50

Boy 1st Prize = $100

Boy 2nd Prize = $75

Boy 3rd Prize = $50