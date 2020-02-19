Blow to traffic light proposal for Yamba gateway

THE prospect of traffic lights at the gateway to Yamba has receded, despite a $2 million cost blowout of in the estimated cost to build four roundabouts on the road.

At Tuesday’s Clarence Valley Council corporate governance and works committee meeting, Cr Peter Ellem successfully moved a recommendation to halve the number of roundabouts planned for Yamba Rd.

His resolution overturned a staff recommendation to install traffic lights at the intersection of Treelands Dr and Yamba Rd, build roundabouts at the Carrs and Shores Dr intersections and drop a roundabout at Palmers Island.

Cr Ellem proposed, dependent on grant provider Restart NSW’s approval, roundabouts for the Treelands and Carrs Dr intersections and redirect funding for the other two roundabouts to these projects.

He said it was important for the council to honour the feelings of the Yamba community which viewed traffic lights in the “laid-back, seaside town” as “overkill”.

The report said the a number of issues had contributed to the cost blowout of the Access Yamba project.

A report to council in December 2019 identified the need for land acquisitions, relocation of services including Telstra, NBN, street lights and sewer and water, which had not been factored into the cost estimates.

It also found the roundabout design did not meet recommended minimum standards of the Austroads Guide to Road Design.

These issue combined to put the project at significant risk of exceeding the Restart NSW grant funding and not meeting the specified time frame for completion of the project.

Cr Ellem’s proposal also included a proposal to see if council fees for the projects and other funding sources could be redirected to the Treelands Dr and Carrs Dr projects.

He said his proposal had trimmed the budget shortfall to $350,000 and would allow the council to honour the community’s wishes.

“This is aimed at keeping faith with the Yamba community,” he said. “Keeping the good reputation of council unsullied by a radical change to the project scope and to lessen the burden on ratepayers and residents.”

The report, included as a late item on the agenda, did not please committee chair, Cr Karen Toms.

She was disappointed to see it as late item, but was more concerned that 17 months after a council resolution to ditch traffic lights, the first councillors knew of the budget blowout was at a councillor workshop earlier this month.

She asked general manager Ashley Lindsay exactly when he knew of the cost blowouts which led to the changes.

“I found out when the councillors did at the workshop after Christmas,” he said.

But he said a consultants’ report to council in December indicated the likelihood of cost increases.

Not all councillors were pleased to see traffic lights ditched.

Cr Arthur Lysaught said it was council’s responsibility to look after ratepayers interests by making fiscally responsible decisions.

He said it was not “fiscal common sense” to spend $2.7 million on roundabouts to improve traffic flow when council could spend $700 on traffic lights to achieve the same result.

He also said the roundabouts were unsafe for people crossing the road

“How are the elderly looked after?” he said. “With roundabouts about 100m between the traffic island, I can’t see how that helps out.”

Earlier he urged residents who lived on notoriously bad roads and around Grafton to stand for council as a way having their roads approved.

Deputy mayor Cr Jason Kingsley also opposed the motion. He said it should be deferred to next week’s full council meeting to thrash out the cost and safety issues raised.

“We are charged with weighing up all the options and making decisions,” he said. “Sometimes the expectations (of the community) and the decisions don’t marry up.”

In his reply Cr Ellem dismissed Cr Lysaught’s objections and dismissed his claims Yamba receiving the lion’s share of road funding as a “cheap shot”.

”It’s a fairly cheap shot to say the Lower Clarence has had the lion’s share of road funding,” he said.

“It’s not a fact: Armidale Rd, millions of dollars spent on it and the Mayor has a roads infrastructure fund set up now to look at funding other road priority projects across the valley.

“This is a responsible way of cutting our cloth to suit our changing circumstances.”

Cr Ellem played down safety issues raised as objections.

He said accident statistics for Yamba Rd at the four intersections showed almost zero accidents over the past seven years.

“Most traffic accidents in Yamba occur in the Coles carpark,” he said.

The committee approved Cr Ellem’s motion 3-2, with Crs Lysaught and Kingsley against.