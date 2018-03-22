Menu
A lightbulb malfunction caused a NSW Air Ambulance aeroplane to trigger an air alarm.
Blown lightbulb causes drama at Grafton Airport

Jarrard Potter
by
22nd Mar 2018 3:15 PM

A BLOWN lightbulb on a NSW Air Ambulance aeroplane coming in to land at the Clarence Valley Regional Airport triggered an air alert this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said there was no mechanical faults with the plane, but a lightbulb that needed replacing was enough to trigger the alarm.

"The plane is fine and the bulb has been replaced and is now back in operation," the spokesperson said.

"There were no patients onboard the plane at the time."

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Acting Inspector Dallas Leven said thankfully the alert was a false alarm.

"Earlier this afternoon there was an air alert and had to monitor an aeroplane coming in to land at Grafton, but it was a false alarm," he said.

"By the time we got the call and knew the job was on, it was found to be a false alarm."

Acting Insp Leven said the plane landed in Grafton without incident.

