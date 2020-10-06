Menu
Could the Blue Goose Hotel become the Blue Bear instead?
Offbeat

Blue Goose or Blue Bear? Hotel sale sparks creative ideas for site

Jenna Thompson
6th Oct 2020 1:01 PM
THE Blue Goose Hotel has sold. And while the new owners plan to bring the popular pub back to its former glory, that hasn’t stopped Daily Examiner readers from brainstorming their own ideas on what the premises could become.

From a daycare centre for felines to a drive-through pub, here are some of the more creative ways the Junction Hill site could be used, according to our readers:

Mike Harvey: “I heard that it was going to become a cat daycare centre … for cats.”

While there are plenty of doggie daycare centres in the cities, things aren’t looking as likely for cats. However, there are several cuddle cat cafes dotted around the country. The Cat Retreat Cafe in Chevallum, QLD for example, has combined crazy cats lovers with coffee addicts, all while supporting adult rescue cats who reside in the cafe. There’s also the Crazy Cat Cafe on Surfers Paradise that opened its doors back in 2016.

Surfers Paradise’s Crazy Cat Cafe owner Jackie Moureau with Andy the Tundra Cat. Photograph: Jason O'Brien
Andrew Golding: “I heard a story that Russell Crowe bought it, and he is doing a movie at the old Grafton jail.”

A bit of a far-reaching idea, but it would be pretty cool to see Rusty grabbing a pie from Hanks Kitchen next door to the Blue Goose.

Russell Crowe (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Sharyn Gardiner: “Maybe stay a pub with a drive-through.”

As funny as this idea might sound, could we take it one step further and make it a drive-through pub? Last year, Australia’s first beer drive-through opened in Sydney. Motorists could pull in to enjoy one for the road without actually worrying about being behind the wheel (the promotion was for alcohol-free beer).

Again in Sydney, a distillery and gin bar in Chippendale turned itself into a drive-through where you select your drink of choice from a menu.

A drive-through bottle shop at the Blue Goose could be a nice idea.
Jacob Perring: I heard it’s turning into a polar bear sanctuary

There are plenty of wildlife sanctuaries located in Canada, Alaska and even the UK that can accommodate these ice-loving creatures. But could Junction Hill be the next polar bear mecca?

Perhaps Junction Hill is a little too hot for polar bears … Picture: istock
Grafton Daily Examiner

