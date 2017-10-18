Blue Pool closed to swimmers

23°
Leigh Jensen

POPULAR Angourie swimming spot the Blue Pool has again been closed for swimming.

Clarence Valley Council has stated via its Facebook page that high levels of algae have been detected in Angourie's Blue Pool and people are advised to avoid swimming there until warnings have been removed.

The pool is now at red alert level.

The Green Pool, a short walk further along the entrance path, is free from toxic algae and results indicate it is okay for swimming.

Both pools were closed last December due to blue-green algae blooms, with hot, dry conditions meaning the stagnant water did not allow the algae to dissipate for some time.

New twist in Grafton Car Club robbery

Club president Graham Merry said he received a phone call from a private number on Friday night from a young female, who said they were sorry for what happened

