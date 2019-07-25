Blue Tigers hunting first finals berth in Saints clash

ROUND TWO: Ash Miller from the Grafton Tigers/Northern Beaches in a win over the Sawtell Tormina Saints.

AUSSIE RULES: The Northern Beaches/Grafton Tigers women have a chance at a finals spot this year but they must beat the Sawtell Toormina Saints on Saturday to be in for a chance.

The Tigers first win of the season came against the Saints last month and while the Saints are desperate to lock up third place with a win, Northern Beaches/Grafton will be quietly confident they can test them once again.

Both sides are coming off a three-week break and the Saints will look a different side on this occasion as they welcome back a number of injured players

At full strength, the Saints can be a dangerous proposition come Finals time but a game by game approach is needed for the minor premiers who are having a very different year to the last.

These two teams have developed a very healthy rivalry in a short space of time and the action will be fierce from the first bounce.

In the men's competition the Grafton Tigers are still yet to win a game but a healthy total of 28-points against the Port Macquarie Magpies last time out is a good sign for the side.

Like the women, the Tigers will host the third placed Sawtell Toormina Saints and their opponents will also be looking to book their spot in the finals with a win.

2019 has been a year full of challenges for the Saints, who will be desperate to lock in their end of season duties so they can concentrate on closing the gap to the top two teams.

Grafton's tough season has been made even more difficult by a recent run of injuries but the lengthy break will have given them the chance to get their struggling men fit and back on deck.

A later start of 3.50pm will have the Tigers finish their clash with the Saints under the flood lights, a prospect that Grafton have often enjoyed in the past and the Tigers will be hungry to kick their highest total of the year as they build towards the next.