What Blue Wiggle did after hospital drama

BLUE Wiggle Anthony Field lived the saying, 'the show must go on' after smashing his face into a revolving glass door.

With 12 stitches in his nose, Field took to the stage with his fellow children's entertainers in Boston for two back to back shows this week.

"It was like a scene from a Wiggles TV show, I walked into a revolving door," Field told Nova breakfast radio duo Fitzy and Wippa.

Anthony Field inside an ambulance

"It snapped my nose so bad I was on the ground, there was blood everywhere. It was shocking. Luckily the doctor knew the Wiggles. Someone wanted to take a selfie when I was in the hospital … I had blood all over me and the lady said, 'can I get a selfie?'"

The two Boston shows were sold out so once Field was treated by doctors, he made his way back to the venue.

"I went on stage with the hospital bracelet still on," he said. "The blood was coming out of my nose still. It was a wild day, a shocker. They gave me some amazing painkillers so Fruit Salad Yummy Yummy was another world. It was like a Lewis Carroll moment.

Flashback to 2012 … Original blue Wiggle Anthony Field with Lachlan Gillespie (purple), Emma Watkins (yellow) and Simon Pryce (red).

Speaking to the Nova duo from Toronto, Field explained that the troupe had put on hold a day of filming for him to recover.

"My nose looks really bad," he said. "We were supposed to film today but we had to cancel because you can't get around it. It doesn't look good. The black eyes are on the way."

The Wiggles have a few more shows in northern America before returning to Australia for a tour here, starting in Melbourne on June 30.