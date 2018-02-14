WHAT A BUZZ: Farmers encouraged to learn about bees

Cr Chatterton says he’s spoken to Kingborough Council staff members, who have informed him there is no council policy or by-law relating to bees — but some other councils do have one.

North Coast Local Land Services is offering local commercial blueberry growers and their farm managers the opportunity to learn about managing bees for pollination.

As part of its Sustainable Agriculture program, North Coast Local Land Services is calling for expressions of interest from commercial blueberry growers to attend a one day training course delivered through Tocal College of Agriculture.

"The "Using bees for pollination" course usually costs $495 per person are we are pleased to subsidise half the course cost so that eligible participants only pay $245 per person," Julie Dart, Senior Land Services Officer said.

Funding for the subsidy is provided by the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.

"By attending this training local growers can improve key aspects in using commercially managed honeybees for pollination of crops.

"We hope by providing training, horticulturists will benefit from skills and knowledge that will allow them to grow productive crops, whilst keeping local bees healthy." Julie continued.

The course aims to assist farmers understand the process of pollination including:

Management and assessment of hives for pollination

How to price and formalise a pollination contract

How to maximise pollination by planning your farm with bees in mind

Individual crop pollination requirements

Risks to pollination efficiency

Pollinators in the crop

The course will run on Monday 16 April at Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre. Payment of the $245 course fee will be required to confirm your enrolment by Monday 19 March. The course fee includes learning materials and vegetarian meals.