Blueberry industry to self regulate code of conduct

CODE OF CONDUCT: Page MP Kevin Hogan and Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud at the blueberry industry's announcement of a code of conduct. Contributed

THE NSW blueberry industry has looked to address land use and rapid industry growth challenges with the release of a new industry led Code of Conduct.

Blueberry production has become one of the largest agricultural industries in the Clarence Valley, and when combined with Coffs Harbour blueberry production is worth more than $200 million, and around 81 per cent of the NSW blueberry crop.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the Code of Conduct would clearly define industry best practice to support a vital part of agriculture in NSW.

"The code will address concerns around spray drift, land use near residential housing and employment issues to clearly define what is acceptable or good practice.

"Every blueberry grower in Australia will receive a copy of the code to guide their day to day farm practices.”

Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud said New South Wales industry was leading the way by creating a standard to support the growing industry nationally.

"If you had blueberries in your smoothie this morning chances are they came from New South Wales, which accounts for over 80 per cent of Aussie blueberries,” Minister Littleproud said.

"The blueberry industry continues to grow as it strives to meet domestic and international demand for the tasty fruit.”