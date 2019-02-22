Menu
Ben Barba has begun life after footy. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Rugby League

Disgraced Barba pictured in tradie gear at $20-an-hour job

by Staff writers
22nd Feb 2019 5:25 PM

BEN Barba is now a metal worker.

The  premiership-winner and 2012 Dally M Medallist and  - who was on the verge of kick-starting his NRL career with the Cowboys after a stint in the UK's Super League - has begun his new life as a tradie.

On a deal with North Queensland worth $300,000 for the year, Barba had his contract torn up by the club after he allegedly assaulted his partner and mother of his four children, Ainslie Currie, at Townsville Casino on the Australia Day weekend.

The incident was caught on the venue's CCTV and after watching the footage the NRL's Integrity Unit deemed it was serious enough to rub him out of the game for life.

Now, after the English RFL and Rugby Australia also ruled out throwing him a lifeline, Barba has finally found a new job.

The Daily Mail has reported exclusively that the 29-year-old is making ends meet working inside a metal workshop in his hometown of Mackay.

Pictures of Barba in a sweat-soaked workshirt, long cargo pants and steel cap boots were captured by the Mail.

Amanda Doull, the manager of Statewide Sales and Service, told the DM a family member had organised the job for Barba.

It's understood a metal worker earns about $20 an hour, or an annual salary of close to $39,000.

Currie picked up Barba from work on Thursday.

The family has reportedly moved into the housing commission home of Barba's parents, Ken and Kim.

