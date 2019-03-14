Blues, Brews and BBQs takes on the emerald green

FAMILY FUN: Blues Arcadia are not to be missed this weekend.

THE luck of the Irish will be coming to Blues Brews and BBQs this year with the festival embracing St Patrick's Day and serving up Guinness, whisky and pies in celebration.

Event-goers are encouraged to come in their best green attire to get involved in the excitement.

Clarence River Jockey Club events manager Wayne "Tank" Phillips said the day is shaping up to be a fantastic time, with Guinness flowing on tap and freshly baked home-made pies sure to satisfy.

"With it landing on St Patrick's Day you just have got to jump in and get amongst it. Lots of the staff will be in green shirts and it should just be a good fun family day," he said.

The family day out will retain its traditional format with a line-up of fantastic live music, free entertainment for the kids and a number of food vendors.

A smorgasbord board of delights from pizza to paella will be available as well as traditional blues burgers.

Blues Arcadia is the big name gracing the stage this year as they tour the country promoting their recently released album Carnival of Fools.

"They have just played in Blues on Broadbeach and some other bigger festivals and they should be a good drawcard," Mr Phillips said.

He said the Brisbane band's sound of soul-infused blues was the perfect fit for the event.

Marshall Okell will step out on Sunday for the second time at the event, this time leaving the band behind and performing solo.

As an avid fan of the blues and roots singer, Mr Phillips can't wait to hear his unique set.

"He is absolutely amazing, we've had Marshall before but this time he's just a soloist." Mr Phillips said.

"Bring a chair, sit on the west lawn, listen to the music and just have a good time."

The best damn soul music south of the blues, at least that is how Blues Arcadia describe their soul-infused blues sound.

Hailing from Brisbane, the award-winning band consists of vocalist Alan Boyle, guitarist Chris Harvey, Jeremy Klysz on bass, Parmis Rose on keys and drummer Casper Hall.

After walking away with the 2017 Australian Blues Music Award and Australian Roots Music Award nomination for their debut self-titled EP, the band is back with Carnival of Fools, an album that captures the raw emotion and conviction of the team.

They have cemented themselves as crowd favourites at festivals such as Thredbo Blues, Woodford Folk Festival and Blues on Broadbeach, delivering passionate sets with style and attitude.

The band is known for their engaging, energetic live performances and are not to be missed this weekend.

NSW far north coast's award-winning Marshall Okell was destined for a life on stage, after forming his first band at 11 the blues and roots performer has played alongside huge names such as Wolfmother, John Butler and Buddy Guy.

Okell's stomping ground is the surf scenes of Lennox Head, Byron Bay and Ballina where he has become an integral part of the local community.

His music is known for its addictive and intense energy, with an album that will get under your skin and into your blood.

Okell gives a completely unique live experience, boasting a self-confessed "crowd following that puts most working musicians to shame", Okell will be stepping out solo this weekend for a completely different vibe than his typical show with band The Fro.

Having just released his third album Slow Burning, Richie Williams is sure to be a hit this weekend.

The album is a journey of soul, funk and moody ballads strung together with Williams' emotive voice.

His performance this weekend is sure to impress with his typical style of soul covers combined with original songs.

With influences a fusion of Jamiroquai, the Doobie Bros, Ben Harper, The Police and Prince, Williams' eclectic funk style will be a unique addition to the line-up.

He spent the first 10 years of his career in the Sydney music scene playing alongside artists such as Thirsty Merc, The Black Sorrows and Darryl Braithwaite.

Williams has quickly made a name for himself along the NSW north coast having recorded his new album in Byron Bay. He is renowned for his original performances and quirky interpretations of Australian classics.

Brews, Blues and BBQs kicks off from midday this Sunday at the Clarence River Jockey Club, tickets are $15 and can be bought at the door. For more information visit Blues, Brews & BBQs on Facebook.